Plain Talk: Let's make 2020 the year we all return to our senses

Then there's that 2017 tax cut, supposedly Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement. As we get deeper into that "tax reform," it's being discovered that the poor aren't faring well. Under the act, for instance, the federal child tax credit was increased to $2,000 per child.

But, low-income families are now discovering that because their jobs don't pay enough, the tax credit is nowhere near that figure. According to a Columbia University study, among those excluded from the full credit are 50% of Latino individuals, 53% of black individuals and 70% children with single mothers.

Nor have the cuts resulted in increased wages as had been promised. Big corporations that had stashed money overseas brought it back, all right, but didn't invest it in wage hikes, using it instead to buy back stock from investors. Meanwhile, we now learn that many of these corporations have been able to avoid federal income taxes at all. The average tax load on corporations has now dropped to less than 12%, the rate paid by individuals earning more than $13,851.

Here in Wisconsin, you couldn't help but notice the irony in the squabble last week over whether the Foxconn deal needs to be rewritten, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos vigorously defending the $4 billion subsidies to the highly profitable international conglomerate.