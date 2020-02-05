Plain Talk: Legislative Republicans use tax dollars to keep divided government alive and well

"It's been pretty clear that the priority for Rep. Vos and the Assembly leadership all along has been to do everything possible to try and thwart the success of Gov. Evers," he added.

And if that means spending hundreds of thousands to double the speaker's staff, so be it.

Vos' shenanigans fit right in with his counterpart in the state Senate, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. As I pointed out several weeks ago, Fitzgerald acts as though it's the Republican senators' duty to give Evers' cabinet appointees "tryouts" before confirming them.

The tactic is more than troubling. Fitzgerald and his GOP cronies made sure the message to cabinet secretaries is clear — don't do anything we don't like or you'll be out of a job.

They did just that with Evers' agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff, because he had the audacity to question why GOP legislators were holding up funding to help battle the problem of farmers resorting to suicide. They continue to hold up confirmation of several other Evers' appointees, obviously daring them to step out of line with their own questionable beliefs.

It all underscores how disingenuous they are when they accuse Evers of not reaching out to them.