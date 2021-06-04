Plain Talk: Lawsuits vs. arbitration snags UW Credit Union

The UW Credit Union announced the arbitration language on May 3, giving members 30 days to "opt out" of the agreement if they wished. O'Connor and others insisted that was too little time to get other members to understand what was at stake. He and about 200 others signed a letter insisting that the credit union was quietly trying to institute the change and further giving them only one avenue to opt out, via old fashioned snail mail.

Paul Kundert, the credit union's CEO, begs to differ. Although he wishes it wasn't the case, he says the UW Credit Union was left with little choice. It either needed to institute arbitration or expose the credit union's 200,000-plus members to lawsuits that can cost hundreds of thousands or more to win.

He says that credit unions have long resisted the arbitration route, but other financial institutions, banks and credit card companies have not, leaving credit unions as the only target left for law firms that specialize in organizing class action suits. It's only been in the past few years that many of the country's largest CUs, of which UW is one, have instituted the arbitration agreement. He contends that the UW is one of the last of that group to do so.

"Our mission is to improve the financial condition of our members — not some big law firm in Los Angeles," he adds.