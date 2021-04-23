Plain Talk: Lawmakers' exemption from open records retention law invites corruption

Larson has been trying to get this changed for a decade. He's back again this session with yet another bill aimed at getting this exemption removed. State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, has joined him.

The exemption to the open records law doesn't mean that legislators have to destroy their correspondence, but they can if they want. Many have frustrated government watchdogs who seek to discover the kind of mail legislators are receiving from their constituents on a particular issue or bill, for instance.

Some claim they are backing certain legislation because their constituents are demanding it, but when asked to see the evidence, they're told the correspondence had been deleted. So much for accountability.

The group A Better Wisconsin Together recently requested emails from two Saukville Republicans — state Sen. Duey Stroebel and Rep. Bob Brooks — on a bill aimed at bypassing the State Elections Commission on matters of alleged voter fraud, but discovered their identical requests produced different results — indicating that the two legislators had somehow "lost" some of the emails in question. But, while it doesn't pass the ethics smell test, there's nothing illegal about it, thanks to the exemption legislators gave themselves.