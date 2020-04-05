Plain Talk: Kelly's reluctance to help the needy doesn't belong on Supreme Court

Kelly was a regular blogger from 2012 to 2015, during which he regularly expressed his view that to use government money to benefit the needy is, in essence, forcibly taking money from the some who created wealth.

"This is how we breed resentment," he wrote on his "Hang Together" blog, "Take from those who create and give it to people who don't."

"It is true that there will always be people who need help," he wrote in another blog post. "I believe Jesus said as much. But to the extent we conclude from that datum that government must intervene, we do a disservice to those we are supposedly helping, as well as the people from whom we are stealing to provide the 'help.'"

In another post he argued that there is no such thing as "free compassion."

"There is always a price ... Compassion occurs when the desire to help and the assistance coincide in the same person," he wrote. "Compassion is free only in the sense that it is free of government coercion."

One must wonder where this puritanical conservative comes down on government helping beleaguered Americans get through his coronavirus crisis.