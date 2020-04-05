Plain Talk: Kelly's reluctance to help the needy doesn't belong on Supreme Court

All those millions of dollars worth of TV ads leading up to Tuesday's state Supreme Court election — assuming it will now proceed — demonstrate just how little they tell you about the candidates.
If you didn't know better, you'd think this was a contest between a Dane County judge who routinely lets hardened criminals roam free and an appointed justice who's on the take from wealthy interests. Period. End of story.
The ads have been the quintessential examples of why voters, if they want to be informed, need to look deeper before making their choice.
In this most unusual year, it's perhaps too late for the tens of thousands who have already cast their ballots by absentee to avoid possible exposure to the deadly coronavirus that has virtually shut down the country.
That's too bad, because what really hasn't been highlighted during this race is the kind of person that Justice Dan Kelly is. As Bill Lueders wrote for Isthmus last week, he has left a deep paper trail of statements expressing contempt for the notion that government should in any way help people in need.
It's indeed an astounding paper trail and should lead any compassionate person to wonder how a man with beliefs that would embarrass Ebenezer Scrooge should be passing judgment on crucial issues before the state's highest court. Those beliefs are completely contrary to the principles and ideals that have guided Wisconsin during all of its history.
Kelly was a regular blogger from 2012 to 2015, during which he regularly expressed his view that to use government money to benefit the needy is, in essence, forcibly taking money from the some who created wealth.
"This is how we breed resentment," he wrote on his "Hang Together" blog, "Take from those who create and give it to people who don't."
"It is true that there will always be people who need help," he wrote in another blog post. "I believe Jesus said as much. But to the extent we conclude from that datum that government must intervene, we do a disservice to those we are supposedly helping, as well as the people from whom we are stealing to provide the 'help.'"
In another post he argued that there is no such thing as "free compassion."
"There is always a price ... Compassion occurs when the desire to help and the assistance coincide in the same person," he wrote. "Compassion is free only in the sense that it is free of government coercion."
One must wonder where this puritanical conservative comes down on government helping beleaguered Americans get through his coronavirus crisis.
His blogs, which were taken down after Scott Walker appointed him to the state Supreme Court, revealed his utter distaste for Obamacare and what he considered former President Barack Obama's march to socialism, his concerns about same-sex marriage, his joy over the U.S. Supreme Court's "Citizens United" decision and his admiration for Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia.
It's no wonder Scott Walker decided he should be on the high court. All that means a safe judicial voice for the causes of Wisconsin's conservative class, many of who don't want to pay taxes to help the poor.
While Dan Kelly has every right to his don't-help-the-underprivileged views, he shouldn't be sitting on our Supreme Court.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
