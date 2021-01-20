Plain Talk: Johnson, Fitzgerald and Tiffany must be held to account for fueling an insurrection

Joe Biden becomes president of the United States today, glory hallelujah.

If there's any justice in the world, his predecessor, Donald Trump, will wind up in prison paying for the crimes he's committed during most of his adult life and the treasonous actions he took while serving as president of the country. We may have adversaries around the world, including Russia, China and Iran, but none has been as big an enemy of what America has always stood for as has Donald Trump.

What I'm still having trouble getting my head around, though, is the behavior of Wisconsin's two rookie members of Congress, Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald.

Even after the stunning and deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, they continued to carry water for Trump's lies that the election was somehow stolen from him, inciting a crazed political base that is still attempting to overthrow an American election — if not the entire government. Even Trump's biggest water boy, another Wisconsin elected official named Ron Johnson, decided to drop his challenge to several states' votes after witnessing the mob that Trump had sent to the Capitol.