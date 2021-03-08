Plain Talk: Jim Hightower is right about the real threat to our democracy

But, he also took aim at the senator from his state, Ted Cruz, and then-Vice President Mike Pence. Cruz, he said, unctuously proclaimed, "we must come together and put the anger and division behind us," while Pence continued to fawn over Trump, refusing for weeks to tell him he had lost the election.

And then there were — much to their embarrassment — the major Wall Street banks, Silicon Valley tech giants and CEOs of of brand-name corporations whose political dollars were traced to the mayhem in the Capitol.

"Specifically, their money was going into the coffers of 147 Republican lawmakers who backed the fraudulent Trumpster's attempt to overthrow the presidential election," Hightower pointed out.

Acknowledging the damage these revelations did to their public image, the corporate funders responded forcefully.

"How?," he asked. "Well, many issued press releases firmly condemning violence and anti-democratic mobs. Wow … that'll make things better!"

"It's not armed rioters from outside the system who are the main threat to our democracy," Hightower concluded. "But, the insiders who keep manipulating the system to take more money and power at our expense."

Well said.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.