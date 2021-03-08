 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Jim Hightower is right about the real threat to our democracy
Capitol Riot Disinformation Nation (copy)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. 

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
My favorite hell-raiser, Jim Hightower — the former Texas ag commissioner and editor of the proclaimed Texas Observer, author and progressive commentator — isn't about to let any of Donald Trump's sycophants off the hook for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The Trump-fueled ransacking at the Capitol and terrorizing of Congress was just part of the desecration of America's democratic ideals, he insisted in a recent column.

"Rather, let's also shed a light on those pious establishment peers who've practically knocked one another over in their rush to the microphone so they could assail the mob and call for decorum and healing of the angry political division in our society," he wrote. "For example, the GOP's Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, called the invading horde 'thugs' and prissily lectured, 'Self-government … requires a shared commitment to truth and shared respect for the ground rules of our system.'"

"Excuse me, Mitch, but for the past four years, you have been President Donald Trump's most destructive Machiavellian monkey-wrencher in Congress," the Texas gadfly noted. "You've relentlessly stomped on truth to amplify Trump's lies, and you've recklessly rigged legislative ground rules to ram his plutocratic autocratic agenda into law."

But, he also took aim at the senator from his state, Ted Cruz, and then-Vice President Mike Pence. Cruz, he said, unctuously proclaimed, "we must come together and put the anger and division behind us," while Pence continued to fawn over Trump, refusing for weeks to tell him he had lost the election.

And then there were — much to their embarrassment — the major Wall Street banks, Silicon Valley tech giants and CEOs of of brand-name corporations whose political dollars were traced to the mayhem in the Capitol.

"Specifically, their money was going into the coffers of 147 Republican lawmakers who backed the fraudulent Trumpster's attempt to overthrow the presidential election," Hightower pointed out. 

Acknowledging the damage these revelations did to their public image, the corporate funders responded forcefully.

"How?," he asked. "Well, many issued press releases firmly condemning violence and anti-democratic mobs. Wow … that'll make things better!"

"It's not armed rioters from outside the system who are the main threat to our democracy," Hightower concluded. "But, the insiders who keep manipulating the system to take more money and power at our expense."

Well said.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

