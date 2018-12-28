He may be old hat already, but I'll never forget, nor forgive, former Alabama U.S. senator and now ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a political career of bigotry.
As Chicago Tribune columnist Dahleen Glanton wrote when Sessions was fired just after the Nov. 6 mid-term elections: "Shed no tears for him."
She went into great detail on how Sessions spent nearly two years as attorney general, doing the bidding of Donald Trump, which is why Trump kept him in the job as long as he did despite constantly complaining about his competency.
"Jeff Sessions is no hero. He's a Southern demagogue who used the Justice Department to legalize bigotry," Glanton insisted. "So if you are thinking about honoring Sessions for having the courage to fend off Trump's sword for two years, please don't."
My disdain for Sessions goes back further than his two years shilling for Trump. In short, he was the successor in the U.S. Senate to the champion Southern bigots, Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms, in pulling every possible string to block equality for African-Americans and others who didn't possess the all-important white skin.
Sessions began to make his mark as a white supremacist shortly after Ronald Reagan made him the U.S. attorney for the southern district of Alabama, when one of his acts was to go after three African-American community organizers for "voter fraud," claiming they had tampered with 14 absentee ballots, an overt act intended to make blacks less likely to vote. The three, incidentally, were acquitted by a jury after just three hours of deliberation.
Shortly after, Reagan nominated Sessions to be a U.S. district judge. At his confirmation hearings by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, several lawyers told of racist comments made by Sessions. Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., urged that Sessions not be confirmed and he wasn't — only the second nominee to the federal judiciary in 48 years to have his appointment rejected.
Shortly after, the people of Alabama elected Sessions one of their U.S. senators and his record in that office was more of the same, serving some 26 years until he accepted Trump's appointment to be attorney general, one of several dubious appointments made by Trump after his election in 2016.
Glanton said that when we think of Jeff Sessions, let's not praise him for being the shield that kept Special Counsel Robert Mueller from Trump's angry wrath. Let's not act as though his recusal from Mueller's probe had anything to do with the rest of us.
"That decision was about Sessions' determination to carry out a mean and uncompromising ultra-conservative agenda," she added. "He always had bigger things on his mind than Russia. His priorities were to make sure that immigrants didn't take over America, to undo civil liberties and to see to it that all the noise about police brutality was silenced."
She added that we need to remember how he inhumanely separated young refugee children from their parents, his attacks on sanctuary cities for their efforts to shield immigrants from unfair deportation, and his insistence that transgender people couldn't serve in the military.
"While Trump was busy distracting us with his name-called and threats against Sessions, the nation's top law enforcement official was busy working his way through a conservative checklist," Glanton wrote, pointing out his efforts to roll back a number of Obama policies, including jettisoning the requirement that universities use race as a factor to bring more diversity to campuses.
"For nearly two years, Session had free rein to turn American into a nation that shows no mercy. It is now easier for police to put Americans behind bars, whether they belong there or not," she added. "It is easier to lock up immigrants seeking refuge here and is acceptable to fire someone from a job because of sexual orientation."
Most Americans would agree with her conclusion that Jeff Sessions did in 21 months what most AGs couldn't do in four years: Turn back the clock.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
