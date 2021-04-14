Plain Talk: It's time to fix America's infrastructure — and make corporations help pay for it

Much of it would be paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals by reversing parts of the 2017 tax law. Corporate tax rates would be raised from 21% to 28%. Part of that would include closing the loopholes that continue to allow many of them to pay nothing at all. Perhaps even self-proclaimed billionaire Donald Trump could pay at least some taxes.

Seems only fair. Many of these same conglomerates benefit tremendously from the infrastructure paid for by American taxpayers. They use the highways and railroads to get their supplies and deliver their goods. They benefit from the government's investment in technology — none other than Tesla got such a loan during the Obama years. They piggyback on research and development paid for by taxpayers. Who, after all, developed and financed the internet? The list is endless.

In other words, shouldn't they help pay for all this? Predictably, though, that's not what they think.

The first words out of corporate headquarters, their chambers of commerce and their lobbyists were peppered with outrage.