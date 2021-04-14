Plain Talk: It's time to fix America's infrastructure — and make corporations help pay for it

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington-based research group that keeps tabs on such things, reported earlier this month that at least 55 of America's largest corporations paid no federal income taxes last year.
While the 2017 Trump administration's tax "reform" reduced the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, dozens of the nation's conglomerates figured out a way to avoid paying any taxes at all, the Institute found.
The included Salesforce, Archer-Daniels-Midland and Consolidated Edison. A total of 26 companies, including FedEx, Duke Energy and Nike, have been able to avoid paying taxes in the last three years while reporting a combined income of $77 billion.
Their corporate headquarters all responded that they complied with all federal and state laws, but obviously found enough loopholes and off-shore gimmicks to wind up with zero tax liability. Some of them even got refunds, the report noted.
The report came at the same time that President Joe Biden announced his American Jobs Plan, the $2 trillion proposal to rebuild highways, bridges, rail and air transportation facilities, expand internet service to rural America, replace those lead pipes that are sickening our kids, invest in clean energy facilities, encourage investment in underserved minority neighborhoods throughout the country and begin investing in serious efforts to fight climate change.
Much of it would be paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals by reversing parts of the 2017 tax law. Corporate tax rates would be raised from 21% to 28%. Part of that would include closing the loopholes that continue to allow many of them to pay nothing at all. Perhaps even self-proclaimed billionaire Donald Trump could pay at least some taxes.
Seems only fair. Many of these same conglomerates benefit tremendously from the infrastructure paid for by American taxpayers. They use the highways and railroads to get their supplies and deliver their goods. They benefit from the government's investment in technology — none other than Tesla got such a loan during the Obama years. They piggyback on research and development paid for by taxpayers. Who, after all, developed and financed the internet? The list is endless.
In other words, shouldn't they help pay for all this? Predictably, though, that's not what they think.
The first words out of corporate headquarters, their chambers of commerce and their lobbyists were peppered with outrage.
Oh, they like the idea of investing big in the nation's infrastructure that has been so neglected in recent years that the United States has fallen below many other developed countries. They just don't want to pony up themselves, preferring instead to divert the taxes they should pay to dividends for the wealthy owners of their stock and multimillion-dollar salaries for their CEOs.
Their $25-an-hour workers can pay the bills.
The Business Roundtable, composed of CEOs from major U.S. companies, for instance, immediately issued a statement noting that the group “has long called for infrastructure investment as essential to economic growth.” But, its president and CEO Joshua Bolton stressed that the group “strongly opposes corporate tax increases as a pay-for for infrastructure investment,” and said they would create “new barriers to job creation and economic growth.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce joined in. It applauded the Biden administration “for making infrastructure a top priority,” but it deemed the White House’s tax proposal “dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure.”
It reminded me of the old saying, "Don't tax you, don't tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree."
And, of course, Republicans in the Senate, the same ones who engineered the Trump giveaway tax law less than four years ago, claimed that raising taxes on the wealthy and corporate America would result in the loss of jobs and curtail corporate investment.
They've apparently forgotten that their huge tax cuts in 2017 didn't result in what they had promised. Few corporations brought back overseas stockpiles of profits and when they did, the companies spent the money on buying back their stock and increasing dividends to stockholders.
Once again, trickle-down didn't work, but the GOP economic ideologists continue to fail to acknowledge that basic truth.
The Biden infrastructure plan is an ambitious one, to be sure, but it promises to not only put people to work on major projects throughout America, but it also reposition the country's long range future.
It's time we reverse America's decline that has us playing second fiddle to China on technology, has saddled us with one of the world's worst rail systems and is mediocre in taking care of highways, water systems and bridges.
And those who benefit the most should be required to help pay for it.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.