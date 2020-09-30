Plain Talk: It's time for the Business Roundtable to walk the talk on its societal obligations

A veteran Madison health care executive pointed out the other day that the country's largest health insurers are sitting on billions and billions of dollars these days thanks to, of all things, the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthem, Humana, UnitedHealth Group and other large insurance conglomerates have enjoyed a huge money windfall because hundreds of thousands of Americans aren't getting elective surgeries like new hips and knees, and are even putting off preventive procedures like colonoscopies. In some cases that's because of how overburdened some hospitals are with COVID-19 patients. Still others postpone seeing the doctor for fear of catching the virus at the office or clinic.
Unlike some auto insurance companies that have given their customers rebates because they are driving less, health insurers aren't lowering premiums or giving rebates to their insureds. And even though Obamacare caps insurance profits under its coverage, the big health firms are realizing twice as much profit compared to last year.
But, this is the all too prevalent behavior of corporate America. It was only three years ago, when Donald Trump and the Republicans finessed the huge tax cut bill through Congress, which was aimed at encouraging investment in new plants and more jobs but instead went to buy back shares and increase salaries for corporate execs.
And despite the president's claims of phenomenal job creation, the tax cuts didn't create any more jobs during Trump's first three years than were created during Barack Obama's last three. In fact, Obama's administration was reducing its budget deficit at the same time rather than adding a cool $2 trillion to the national debt, thanks to Trump's focused-on-the-rich tax "reform."
Binyamin Appelbaum, a member of the New York Times' editorial board, noted in a recent column that liberals like to blame the late economist and free market champion Milton Friedman for this corporate behavior. Corporations have no social responsibility, the Chicago School of Economics guru proclaimed in a famous declaration 50 years ago.
Their only responsibility is to make money for their shareholders. That prompted the so-called Business Roundtable, a lobby for large corporations, to declare in 1996 that maximizing profit was the sole purpose of a corporation. And to make this happen, government needed to get out of the way.
For decades, Appelbaum pointed out, policymakers embraced Friedman's advice. They slashed taxes, undermined unions and reduced regulations, especially financial ones. As we witness today, this helped create the greatest wealth gap in America's history.
The Roundtable, supposedly embarrassed by the inequities that now grip society, famously revisited that declaration and decided it needed to be revised. Led by the likes of J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, the lobby acknowledged an obligation to employees, suppliers and the broader community.
That was a statement, but as Tyler Wry, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, found, the companies that signed it were more likely than other big corporations to lay off employees at the beginning of the pandemic even as they were paying out more money to shareholders.
And just last week, Robert Eccles of the University of Oxford's business school noted that a new study shows that the companies who signed the Business Roundtable’s statement are failing to deliver on their fine words, adding that "if they don’t change their behavior, their credibility will continue to diminish."
But, instead of blaming Friedman and ineffectually trying to shame corporations into changing their behavior, Appelbaum points out that government remains the most powerful means to express our collective will.
"The necessary solution is to create stronger incentives for good behavior and laws against bad behavior," he says.
"Instead of urging power companies to burn less fossil fuel, tax carbon emissions. Instead of pleading with McDonald's to raise wages, raise the federal minimum wage. Instead of shaming Amazon for squeezing small business, enforce the antitrust laws," he explains.
We all can agree that corporations need to be profitable and, of course, they play a valuable role in creating jobs and bolstering the economy.
But, as Appelbaum points out, the missing part is the role of government in ensuring that those profits do not come at the expense of the rest of society.
Whether it's health insurance giants, Wall Street financiers or tech behemoths, all have a responsibility to help build an economy that includes all Americans and promotes equality.
The Business Roundtable seems to recognize what's at stake. Now it must start walking that talk.
