Plain Talk: It's time for the Business Roundtable to walk the talk on its societal obligations

A veteran Madison health care executive pointed out the other day that the country's largest health insurers are sitting on billions and billions of dollars these days thanks to, of all things, the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthem, Humana, UnitedHealth Group and other large insurance conglomerates have enjoyed a huge money windfall because hundreds of thousands of Americans aren't getting elective surgeries like new hips and knees, and are even putting off preventive procedures like colonoscopies. In some cases that's because of how overburdened some hospitals are with COVID-19 patients. Still others postpone seeing the doctor for fear of catching the virus at the office or clinic.

Unlike some auto insurance companies that have given their customers rebates because they are driving less, health insurers aren't lowering premiums or giving rebates to their insureds. And even though Obamacare caps insurance profits under its coverage, the big health firms are realizing twice as much profit compared to last year.

But, this is the all too prevalent behavior of corporate America. It was only three years ago, when Donald Trump and the Republicans finessed the huge tax cut bill through Congress, which was aimed at encouraging investment in new plants and more jobs but instead went to buy back shares and increase salaries for corporate execs.