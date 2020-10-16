Plain Talk: It's not just Trump — Wisconsin's wealthy benefit from a rigged tax system

As many commentators have pointed out, Donald Trump's ability to pay next to nothing in his federal income taxes says a lot more about the nation's tax codes than it does about Trump himself.

The New York Times' report on Trump's taxes — or lack thereof — underscored what we have known for decades. Our tax laws favor the wealthy and Congress continues to fail to make them more fair.

So while the average American pays his taxes with every paycheck he or she receives, the tax code provides real estate developers like Donald Trump, for instance, to spread business losses among even the profitable ones. Big corporations with multiple businesses can claim deductions not available to a mom-and-pop business, everything from accelerated depreciation to net operating losses.

And, of course, they have the wherewithal to hire sophisticated and expensive law firms to help them take advantage of every loophole the lawmakers have given them. Consequently, as we're told every year, some of the wealthiest and most profitable corporations in American wind up paying no taxes at all.

But, let's not just fret about the unfair federal tax structure.