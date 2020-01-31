Plain Talk: It's Steve Mnuchin who needs an economics lesson — not Greta Thunberg

"Otherwise he would know that every, and I mean every, major Econ 101 textbook argues for government regulation or taxation of activities that pollute the environment, because otherwise neither producers nor consumers have an incentive to take the damage inflicted by this pollution into account," he explained.

Mnuchin is one of several Wall Street insiders who were tabbed by Trump to engineer tax cuts for the wealthy. The secretary of treasury made a fortune working with Goldman Sachs, later profiteering with hedge funds and then purchasing a failing bank called IndyMac, changing its name to One West — and then made millions by foreclosing on thousands of homeowner victims of the Great Recession.

Krugman asked why people like Mnuchin and his boss Trump are so adamantly pro-fossil fuel and anti-environment.

"Part of the answer, I believe, is that conservatives don't want to admit that government action is ever justified," he went on. "Once you concede that the government can do good by protecting the environment, people might start thinking that it can guarantee affordable health care, too."

But, the bigger issue is greed.

"Given the scale of subsidies we give to fossil fuels, the industry as a whole should be regarded as a gigantic grift," the economist and columnist wrote.