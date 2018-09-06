In his latest newsletter, the "Hightower Lowdown," Texas hell-raiser Jim Hightower who, incidentally, will be at Fighting Bob Fest next Friday night at the Barrymore, includes a tidbit about "People's Action," a coalition of mainly progressive activists who have been visiting individuals and organizations in what has been considered "Trump country" since the last election.
The visits included states like Iowa, North Carolina and, yes, Wisconsin, where volunteers knocked on more than 5,000 doors in recent weeks.
The idea behind it all was to simply have open conversations with folks in economically distressed rural communities and find out what really matters to them politically.
Apparently, the most common response from folks, despite all the campaigning and pontificating by politicians, was "no one's ever asked me before."
What's interesting is that the volunteers haven't been hearing the same response that comes from Trump's most avid supporters — you know, hordes of invading aliens, mooching poor people, fake media, etc.
Rather, these voters were seeing Trump as merely a handy, blunt-force club to whack a two-party system that no longer speaks to them — much less for them, Hightower notes.
What People's Action reported they have really learned is that these voters want populist reforms like health care for all, fair wages, free access to education, clean water and a government that isn't corrupted by the free flow of money from the wealthy.
Hightower recounts the comments of one of the door-knockers who visited a family in North Carolina.
The woman of the house told the canvasser: "No one ever asked me to deny workers a living wage; no one ever asked me to give tax breaks to billionaires and multinational corporations; no one ever asked me to transfer wealth off the backs of working people, or allow big money to influence an election."
Yet, as we know, that's exactly what's happened.
"The true political spectrum in America is not right to left, it's top to bottom," Hightower comments. "A bright progressive future awaits us if we join hands with the great progressive, racially inclusive majority of workaday people who're no longer in shouting distance of the economic and political elites at the top."
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.