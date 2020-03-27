Plain Talk: It's more important than ever to vote — and you can do it by mail

With all the focus on the coronavirus crisis, it's easy to overlook the importance of the April 7 spring election, an election that will play a significant role in the lives of Wisconsinites for years into the future.
The stay-at-home restrictions, the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people at a time and the fear of contracting the virus, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the number of people who go to the polls on election day. A low turnout will undoubtedly skew results in every race from the state Supreme Court to the Democratic presidential primary to local school board and council races. It would allow a relative handful of people to determine winners.
The prospect of a low turnout on April 7 can be mitigated, however, by voters taking advantage of voting absentee between today and 5 p.m. next Thursday, April 2. In Wisconsin, any registered voter can vote absentee and doesn't need a reason to do so. And you can request a mail-in ballot online, by email, traditional mail or by fax.
Just go to myvote.wi.gov and click on the "vote absentee" option on the main menu. You will need to upload a valid ID for voting which you can do by taking a picture of the ID with your phone and uploading it on the online form. The ballot must either be sent or dropped off at your local clerk's office by 8 p.m. on April 7. Unfortunately, in-person absentee voting has been limited by coronavirus restrictions that have closed libraries and counters at clerks' offices, making doing it by mail doubly important.
Voting is the least we can all do during this unbelievable crisis.
We're witnessing the selfless work by our health care workers, doctors, nurses and countless numbers of staff putting their own health in peril as they work to combat the spread of the disease.
First responders from police officers to firefighters, government workers from garbage collectors to service specialists, employees at nonprofits like the YMCA providing daycare and caring for the needy and infirm, and high school kids volunteering to deliver groceries to elderly residents are putting the welfare of others above themselves.
The least the rest of us can do is to exercise our duty in a free and democratic nation to vote.
It's more important than ever.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
