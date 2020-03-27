Plain Talk: It's more important than ever to vote — and you can do it by mail

With all the focus on the coronavirus crisis, it's easy to overlook the importance of the April 7 spring election, an election that will play a significant role in the lives of Wisconsinites for years into the future.

The stay-at-home restrictions, the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people at a time and the fear of contracting the virus, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the number of people who go to the polls on election day. A low turnout will undoubtedly skew results in every race from the state Supreme Court to the Democratic presidential primary to local school board and council races. It would allow a relative handful of people to determine winners.

The prospect of a low turnout on April 7 can be mitigated, however, by voters taking advantage of voting absentee between today and 5 p.m. next Thursday, April 2. In Wisconsin, any registered voter can vote absentee and doesn't need a reason to do so. And you can request a mail-in ballot online, by email, traditional mail or by fax.