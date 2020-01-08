Plain Talk: In Trump's America, 'the economy' is all that counts

Here's yet another public policy decision by the Trump administration that the good folks at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce can probably get behind.

The federal government has stopped investigating most migratory bird deaths and, in fact, is discouraging local governments and businesses from taking precautions to protect birds.

All those regulations requiring investigations of large-scale kills places a burden on businesses, after all, and therefore isn't good for the health of the economy.

According to a recent investigative report in the New York Times, the state of Virginia was preparing for a major bridge and tunnel expansion in Chesapeake Bay in 2018, and engineers on the project were aware that the area that would be impacted was the nesting grounds of 25,000 gulls, black skimmers, royal terns and other seabirds.