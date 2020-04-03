Plain Talk: In this dark time, bright rays of hope will get us through

Despite all that's plaguing us these days, thankfully there still are lots of good stories out there.

It's easy to get outraged at those who use the coronavirus crisis to feather their own financial nests or the numerous number of scam artists who find this a great time to trick a few unwary people into sending them money for bogus products.

And daggers to those shortsighted enough to put others at risk by willfully ignoring requests to shelter at at home. Then there's the rumor mongers who spread fear by claiming governors are activating the National Guard to impose martial law on their states.

Some Guard units have indeed been activated, like medical teams and other troops to help with delivering food to shut-ins or hurry medical supplies to clinics and hospitals.

Fortunately, there are many more good people than bad. We've been witnessing it every day since this crisis hit. People stepping up to help those left in the lurch. Nonprofits reinventing themselves to find ways to connect to people. Businesses extending helping hands to customers.