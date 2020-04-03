You are the owner of this article.
Plain Talk: In this dark time, bright rays of hope will get us through
Encouraging artwork is being displayed in the windows of homes and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The artwork also serves as a scavenger hunt for families who are out for a walk or drive during the Safer at Home order.

Despite all that's plaguing us these days, thankfully there still are lots of good stories out there.

It's easy to get outraged at those who use the coronavirus crisis to feather their own financial nests or the numerous number of scam artists who find this a great time to trick a few unwary people into sending them money for bogus products.

And daggers to those shortsighted enough to put others at risk by willfully ignoring requests to shelter at at home. Then there's the rumor mongers who spread fear by claiming governors are activating the National Guard to impose martial law on their states.

Some Guard units have indeed been activated, like medical teams and other troops to help with delivering food to shut-ins or hurry medical supplies to clinics and hospitals.

Fortunately, there are many more good people than bad. We've been witnessing it every day since this crisis hit. People stepping up to help those left in the lurch. Nonprofits reinventing themselves to find ways to connect to people. Businesses extending helping hands to customers.

The longtime Madison restaurant supply company, Kessenich's, for instance ran ads this week informing food service businesses that it will furnish them with needed equipment and won't expect payment until 30 days after restrictions are lifted. And how about those grocery store workers at Metcalfe's who chipped in to pay a customer's grocery bill when she didn't have enough to cover it?

Or the thousands who keep those groceries operating, exposing themselves daily to illness and the postal workers and other delivery services that are life savers for countless numbers.

Paul Terranova, the director of the Lussier Community and Education Center, was one of many nonprofit leaders to start programs to assist those particularly hard hit by the crisis. He started a fund that allows more fortunate families to contribute portions of their paychecks that will be used to supplement those who can't pay rents or utility bills.

In an effort to help the families of the incredibly overworked medical professionals and first responders, the Madison and Sun Prairie YMCAs announced plans to provide licensed child care providers for their children. The Y's three branches have divided the care into two age groups, 2-5 and 6-13, and will care for the kids around the clock as needed. The YMCA, already the largest child care provider in the county, is using its own funds to subsidize the care.

Additionally, the organization is teaming with other community groups to provide free lunches and breakfasts to children under 18 who qualify for the school lunch program.

These are just a sampling of the many good deeds taking place throughout our communities. Meanwhile, hundreds of loyal customers are helping their favorite, but out of work, bartenders and servers. They're helping restaurants keep afloat by ordering takeout and buying gift certificates.

At a time when things look terribly bad, there are still bright rays of hope out there. Along with our selfless medical people, they will help us all get through.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

