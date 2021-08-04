Plain Talk: In scandal-plagued America today, anything really does go

For sure, I'd be naive to suggest that Gary Hart's transgressions weren't common throughout our political history, among the most notorious, of course, being the endless trysts now attributed to one of the nation's heroes, John F. Kennedy.

That the private lives of politicians were guarded so fiercely, though, speaks volumes about how crucial the appearance of propriety was to the American electorate. Political leaders needed to be examples, role models for kids, a font of high standards that inspired the citizenry to lead moral lives.

In my lifetime, we've gone from the blue-nosed axiom that no divorced person could ever be elected to office to, well, the utter free-for-all we are experiencing today.

It was Cole Porter who observed way back in the Great Depression that, "In olden days a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking, But now, God knows, anything goes." Wonder what lyrics he'd compose in 2021. Because today, anything really does go. There don't appear to be any standards left, and if there are, few voters seem to care about them.

We've watched a succession of politicians ascend to high office after being exposed for ethical lapses that not long ago would have been the kiss of death to a candidacy.