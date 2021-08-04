Plain Talk: In scandal-plagued America today, anything really does go

My mother was one of millions of Americans back in 1987 who was enthralled with a young Democratic presidential aspirant named Gary Hart.
He had been a vibrant U.S. senator from Colorado, coming close in 1984 to capturing the Democratic nomination over then former Vice President Walter Mondale. By 1987 he had catapulted into the front runner's seat for the 1988 nomination.
He had everything going for him, the spunk, the personality, the command of the issues and, of course, his youth, a sharp contrast to the retiring Ronald Reagan and his likely Republican successor, George H. W. Bush.
There was just one problem: He had gained a reputation of being a womanizer, and when the press started pressing him on the issue, everything started to fall apart. The key was a stakeout at Hart's Capitol Hill apartment by the Miami Herald in which reporters discovered that a young woman named Donna Rice spent the weekend with him while Hart's wife was back home in Colorado.
Even my late mother, who had chided me about what she considered the press' unnecessary nosiness, was appalled. She and millions of other Americans couldn't justify supporting a politician with questionable morals. The nation's leaders needed to set the example. In short order, Hart quit the race.
For sure, I'd be naive to suggest that Gary Hart's transgressions weren't common throughout our political history, among the most notorious, of course, being the endless trysts now attributed to one of the nation's heroes, John F. Kennedy.
That the private lives of politicians were guarded so fiercely, though, speaks volumes about how crucial the appearance of propriety was to the American electorate. Political leaders needed to be examples, role models for kids, a font of high standards that inspired the citizenry to lead moral lives.
In my lifetime, we've gone from the blue-nosed axiom that no divorced person could ever be elected to office to, well, the utter free-for-all we are experiencing today.
It was Cole Porter who observed way back in the Great Depression that, "In olden days a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking, But now, God knows, anything goes." Wonder what lyrics he'd compose in 2021. Because today, anything really does go. There don't appear to be any standards left, and if there are, few voters seem to care about them.
We've watched a succession of politicians ascend to high office after being exposed for ethical lapses that not long ago would have been the kiss of death to a candidacy.
U.S. Sen. Richard Scott is just one example, perhaps the most scandalous of all. In the late 1980s, while serving as CEO of Columbia/HCA Florida health systems, Scott oversaw what at the time was the largest Medicare/Medicaid fraud in the nation's history. His corporation paid more than $840 million in fines. Meanwhile, Scott was forced to resign, but he still walked off with $300 million in stock and a $5.1 million severance package.
No big deal, even for Florida and its huge population of retirees on Medicare. You might think that stealing from the Medicare pot that finances their health care would cause some anxiety. No, they promptly elected him governor and then sent him to U.S. Senate where he still is one of Donald Trump's most vociferous backers and a promoter of the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen.
But Scott is just one example. Candidates facing domestic abuse suspicions, questionable ethical decisions or participating next to the edge of fraudulent financial practices are routinely elected to office. Another Florida politician, Matt Gaetz, is the poster child. And of course, even Trump himself set the tone in 2016 when he was "forgiven" by his voting base — including the conservative Christian churches — for lewd descriptions of women's private parts and for having paid off a prostitute to keep quiet. Gary Hart was indeed a Boy Scout.
New York Times' columnist Michelle Goldberg is convinced that it was Trump who has left us with what she calls "scandal inflation."
"Once upon a time, it would have been huge news if the chairman of the former president’s inaugural committee was indicted on charges of acting as an agent of a foreign power," she wrote when Trump's good friend Tom Barrack was arrested last month.
But at this point, she noted, many of the leading figures from Trump's 2016 campaign have been either indicted or convicted, even if they were later pardoned. She pointed out that the CFO of Trump’s company was charged with tax fraud less than a month ago.
So scandal, double dealing and outright cheating have become the norm in our politics today, and apparently we no longer care.
And until we decide that ethics and morals still ought to matter, we'll continue down this road of anything goes, and toward the dangers that lurk ahead.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.