Plain Talk: If Wisconsin's Legislature were a business, Republicans would've already been fired

If this were a fair world, they shouldn't. But, it isn't a fair world. This same legislative majority has seen to it by enacting what many students of government say is the most gerrymandered state in the United States, another dubious distinction for what was once considered a shining light among America's state governments.

So they've stayed home, thumbing their noses at a governor who happens to be of a different party and ignoring health professionals who plead for some help in their dangerous daily battle. Instead of contributing a plan of their own, they've spent the entire pandemic encouraging lawsuits to undo any attempt to deal with the problem, safely from their homes.

Meanwhile, they continue to collect their $52,999 annual salary, which is ninth highest among the 50 states, per diems of up to $160 a day if they should so happen to individually come to Madison (no receipts required), taxpayer-paid health care and pension contributions, 51-cents a mile for travel expense and a generous allowance for mailings and office supplies.

Oh, where two or three legislators once shared a secretary and maybe an intern, they all now have their own staff, some with several assistants. Robin Vos, the Assembly speaker who famously throws darts at the governor but refuses to call a session, has 14 people to help him explain himself.