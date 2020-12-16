Plain Talk: If Florida can raise its minimum wage, Wisconsin has no excuse

Amid all of Donald Trump's blustering over the Nov. 3 election, one interesting and possibly key result went practically unnoticed.

The red state of Florida, the place the retired wealthy go to escape paying state income taxes, actually passed a referendum to raise the state's $8.56 an hour minimum wage in increments until it hits $15 by 2026.

Not only was it a major surprise that in a state that voted once again for Trump, this time by 51.2% of the vote, the margin of approval for the wage hike was a whopping 61%. Thus, Florida became the first southern state to declare that low-income workers deserve a raise.

They are, after all, among the most essential and thus most vulnerable during this coronavirus crisis and deserve a better break in an American economy where the gap between the rich and poor keeps getting wider by the year. Florida becomes the eighth state, plus the District of Columbia, to pass a $15 an hour wage. Twenty-one others have hiked their minimums above the federal level of $7.25, a figure that was set in 2009.

But, guess what?