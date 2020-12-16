Plain Talk: If Florida can raise its minimum wage, Wisconsin has no excuse

Amid all of Donald Trump's blustering over the Nov. 3 election, one interesting and possibly key result went practically unnoticed.
The red state of Florida, the place the retired wealthy go to escape paying state income taxes, actually passed a referendum to raise the state's $8.56 an hour minimum wage in increments until it hits $15 by 2026.
Not only was it a major surprise that in a state that voted once again for Trump, this time by 51.2% of the vote, the margin of approval for the wage hike was a whopping 61%. Thus, Florida became the first southern state to declare that low-income workers deserve a raise.
They are, after all, among the most essential and thus most vulnerable during this coronavirus crisis and deserve a better break in an American economy where the gap between the rich and poor keeps getting wider by the year. Florida becomes the eighth state, plus the District of Columbia, to pass a $15 an hour wage. Twenty-one others have hiked their minimums above the federal level of $7.25, a figure that was set in 2009.
But, guess what?
Wisconsin, once the beacon for the nation, sits solidly among all those southern states, stubbornly clinging to the $7.25 an hour that the Legislature passed back in 2008. Twelve years have passed and there doesn't appear to be anything on the horizon that would give hope that something might be done about it anytime in the near future.
Some are predicting that the vote in conservative Florida will convince some Republican senators in Washington to finally raise the minimum. Under Mitch McConnell, the Senate has been sitting on a bill passed by the House last year that would increase the minimum to $15 by 2025.
But, that doesn't appear to be the case here, where the GOP continues to view unfavorably any attempt to help out those at the bottom rung of the economic ladder. Many of them are food workers, custodians and cleaning crews in hospitals and clinics, supply clerks and other jobs that have historically been underpaid.
Former Gov. Scott Walker was famous for his opposition to increasing the minimum wage. During his ill-fated run for president in late 2015 he called raising the wage a "lame idea," a notion shared by his compatriots in the state Legislature. He even went so far as to eliminate a century-old statutory provision that suggested the minimum wage needed to be defined as a "living" wage.
Since the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in its annual calculations of the living wage in each of the 50 states, declared it should be $10.13 per hour in Wisconsin, 100 low-income workers sued, contending the $7.25 they were getting wasn't a living wage in 2015.
Walker and the GOP fixed that quickly by simply changing the word "living" in the state statute to "minimum" as they passed the biennial state budget that year. Real friends of the working people.
Opponents of raising a minimum wage continue to cling to the argument that doing so will reduce the number of jobs, a claim that has disproven time and time again in places where the rate has been increased. Instead, giving workers a few more bucks actually winds up improving the economy.
Working people put more money back into the economy than the rich that Republicans keep insisting should get tax breaks so they can "trickle down" to those with lower incomes. It's hard to count the number of times this theory, a relic of the Ronald Reagan years, has been disproven.
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted the other day:
"We don't need to treat essential workers like heroes. We need to treat them like human beings with dignity. Raise their wages. Give them hazard pay. Guarantee health care and paid sick leave."
And we can start doing that in Wisconsin by taking a first step by raising the shameful $7.25 minimum wage.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
