Plain Talk: How do we 'unscrew' America? Mike McCabe has some ideas

"America is screwed," he writes, "It's up to us to unscrew it."

McCabe is convinced that Wisconsin, long the weathervane for the rest of the country, is the perfect example of what has gone so far off the rails. Democrats squirm when he charges that they're as much to blame as the Republicans for losing the public's trust in their abilities to govern fairly.

He believes that anyone wondering how Donald Trump managed to win the presidency and why he has a path to reelection needs to carefully study places like Wisconsin.

"America's political parties used to be big tents, broad-based coalitions with a mix of worldviews," he notes. "Both have engaged in worldview cleansing, purging themselves of those who don't fit the preferred personality type.

"But many, if not most Americans have mixed worldviews themselves and feel like square pegs being pounded into round holes," he adds, "That's why both parties are so unpopular right now."

And that's why you'll see Wisconsin voting for Barack Obama twice and then helping elect Donald Trump four years later. People feel politically abandoned and they'll vote in anger just to shake up the system, he believes.