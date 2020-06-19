Plain Talk: How do we 'unscrew' America? Mike McCabe has some ideas

The only good thing about this coronavirus lockdown and no baseball is that it has allowed me to catch up on a number of books I've needed to read.
Among them have been Jonathan Karl's "Front Row at the Trump Show," Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritch's exposé, "Crime in Progress," on how the Trump machine corroborated with the Russians during the 2016 election, Michael Beschloss' "Presidents of War," Richard Cordray's "Watchdog," historian Brenda Wineapple's "The Impeachers," and, of course, a couple of baseball books, "The Inside Game" by Keith Law and Ron Rappaport's "Let's Play Two," the gripping story of my favorite player ever, Ernie Banks.
But, I must admit that one of the best I've read these past few weeks is by Madison author and longtime progressive gadfly, Madison's own Mike McCabe. The title of his book, his second, is "Unscrewing America: Hints and Hopes from the Heartland." It's based largely on what he learned while running in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor where he talked, often one-on-one, with thousands of Wisconsin voters in all of the state's 72 counties.
That experience, along with his years as executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and other good government causes, has given him insight into why our politics and the political system are so broken in 21st Century America and what he believes can be done to fix it.
"America is screwed," he writes, "It's up to us to unscrew it."
McCabe is convinced that Wisconsin, long the weathervane for the rest of the country, is the perfect example of what has gone so far off the rails. Democrats squirm when he charges that they're as much to blame as the Republicans for losing the public's trust in their abilities to govern fairly.
He believes that anyone wondering how Donald Trump managed to win the presidency and why he has a path to reelection needs to carefully study places like Wisconsin.
"America's political parties used to be big tents, broad-based coalitions with a mix of worldviews," he notes. "Both have engaged in worldview cleansing, purging themselves of those who don't fit the preferred personality type.
"But many, if not most Americans have mixed worldviews themselves and feel like square pegs being pounded into round holes," he adds, "That's why both parties are so unpopular right now."
And that's why you'll see Wisconsin voting for Barack Obama twice and then helping elect Donald Trump four years later. People feel politically abandoned and they'll vote in anger just to shake up the system, he believes.
McCabe, who ran as a Democrat in the 2018 primary, but irritated the other Dems in the race by declining to promise to support whoever got the nomination, is clear on where he stands. He calls out Republicans like Scott Walker, the "legalized bribery" of politicians through massive campaign contributions, the evil of expensive and often untruthful campaign advertising, the insanity of fighting against affordable health care.
Yet, he sees Democrats not summoning "an overarching principle or core belief when explaining a stance or justifying an action. Democrats prefer facts and have large collections of them. The problem is when facts and values collide, most people will discard facts and hold on tight to their values."
He doesn't believe that any of this calls for the formation of a third party, but clearly spells out what he sees as a rebirth.
Despite all, McCabe, currently director of Our Wisconsin Revolution, is optimistic about the future. He's convinced that Americans, starting here in Wisconsin, can be united in fixing what's gone so wrong. He remains confident that the people will once against take charge, throw the "bullies" out, get big money out of the system.
"Darkness is no match for millions of people shining light," he concludes. "America is never finished. It is always in the making."
It just needs to be unscrewed.
McCabe's book is available at most bookstores and at Amazon or by visiting www.littlecreekpress.com.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
