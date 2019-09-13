Hope to see everyone at the Cap Times Idea Fest tonight and Saturday.
This will be the third annual and, from what the schedule portrays, promises to be better than the first two, both of which received rave reviews from the hundreds who attended.
Former President Barack Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, was to have kicked off the weekend at the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall tonight, but an urgent family medical matter forced him to cancel. But, he will be replaced by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who served under Holder during Obama's first term and then became Secretary of Labor in his second.
What makes the Perez appearance so timely is that it comes on the heels of last night's Democratic debate in Houston. It will be more than interesting to get his insights on the presidential field.
My colleague on the Cap Times' opinion desk, Jessie Opoien, will do the interviewing at the 7:30 p.m. program. She is just one of many talented Cap Times staffers who will again be playing major roles in the weekend's festivities.
I'm often blown away by how versatile the young journalists on our staff are in embracing this new era of newspapering. Back in the day when we now old-timers took our places as young reporters in the newsroom, we knew how to do the basics — taking notes on paper and then sitting behind a typewriter and writing a story. We'd run from having to appear on radio or even when asked to give a speech.
Today, our reporters and line editors do everything — interview and write, of course, but produce podcasts, emcee at our Cap Times Talks, take part in community discussions and frequently appear on radio and television programs as well. I'm not trying to brag, but, yes, I will — our folks are tops.
You can see them in action Saturday at the dozens of programs they will be involved in with some of the top politicians, business, high-tech and community leaders and other personalities. Most of the events are in the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall and the Play Circle, but others will be held in Music Hall, the Pyle Center and the Alumni Association's facilities. All venues are within easy walking distance.
Where else will you see Dems like Tom Perez, Julián and Joaquin Castro and Shelia Stubbs and Republicans like Ron Johnson, Rebecca Kleefisch and Scott Klug at the same event? Or business leaders like Epic's Judy Faulkner and Exact Sciences' Kevin Conroy and a panel of prominent national journalists all on the same day?
A special treat will include a panel remembering the famous First Amendment case involving the Madison-based Progressive magazine when the federal government tried to prevent the magazine from publishing Howard Morland's "how to build an H-bomb" article. Morland himself and local lawyers Brady Williamson and Frank Tuerkheimer will appear along with Progressive staffers to discuss that 40-year-old landmark case.
So come on out this weekend. Guarantee you, you'll be happy you did.
