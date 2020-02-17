Plain Talk: Heed Wendell Potter's warnings about health insurance spin

"When the candidates discuss health care, you're bound to hear some of them talk about consumer 'choice.' If the nation adopts systemic health reform, this idea goes, it would restrict the ability of Americans to choose their plans or doctors or have a say in their care," he wrote.

"It's a good talking point, in that it makes the idea of changing the current system sound scary and limiting," he added. "The problem? It's a PR concoction."

What's disheartening, Potter said, is that the industry has gotten some of the Democratic candidates to buy into it.

Right now, he declared, "somewhere in their plush corporate offices, some health care industry execs are probably beside themselves with glee, drinking a toast to their public relations triumph."

He admits that when he was working for the industry he had a role in devising the deceptive talking point to his everlasting regret.

Research showed the health giants that the way to prevent significant reforms is for them to talk about "choice."