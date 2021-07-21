Plain Talk: Heatwaves, floods and death — to Ron Johnson, it's all B.S.

When it's too high, Chicago's beaches begin to disappear, as does lakefront in Johnson's own state here in Wisconsin. If the lake level drops too low, the report pointed out, it could reverse the flow of the Chicago River. That's not a good scenario since the Chicago metropolitan area of 9 million people relies on the lake for its drinking water. If the river starts flowing into the lake, so does the millions of gallons of waste water that now travels downstream. And that, the scientists report, isn't in the abstract. It's quite possible.

And of course Milwaukee and several Wisconsin cities rely on Lake Michigan as well.

Even though in the face of all this Johnson called climate change bull----, he still maintains he's not a climate change denier.

And then he says things — as he did to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last year — like this:

"I absolutely do not believe that the science of man-caused climate change is proven. Not by any stretch of the imagination. I think it's far more likely that it's just sunspot activity or something just in the geologic eons of time where we have changes in the climate. ... The Middle Ages was an extremely warm period of time, too. And it wasn't like there were tons of cars on the road."