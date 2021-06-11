Plain Talk: Harry Gordon's harrowing account of the Holocaust should be required reading

I found a 1962 story about Harry Gordon and his family in the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Capital Times, the first year I was on the paper. It described how Thanksgiving Day was special for the Gordons after Harry's incomprehensible journey. In an obit when Harry died in 2010 at the age of 85, Eric described his father as a "happy-go-lucky-guy."

"For someone you thought would probably be pretty bitter about life, he was just the opposite," he wrote.

Along with the Milwaukee Jewish Council, the state Department of Public Instruction is putting together the curriculum for the new Holocaust requirement. They should take a look at including "The Shadow of Death" in that instruction.

And anyone who wants to know more about the Holocaust can get a copy of the book, which is still in print and available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other bookstore sites.

Eric has put together an audio copy of his dad's book. Anyone interested in a copy can contact him at egordon51@sbcglobal.net.

It's a story that everyone needs to know.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.