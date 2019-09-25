Don't look now, but Harry and Louise are back.
Remember that multimillion-dollar ad campaign that the medical conglomerate sponsored to poison the well for the Clinton administration's health care plan back in the early 1990s?
The ads featured a fictional 40-something, middle-class married couple named Harry and Louise despairing over the government getting involved in health insurance and how it would certainly mess up their own coverage, including making them change doctors.
The campaign worked. Thousands of Americans wrote their members of Congress to urge them to scuttle the plan, and the media was too busy covering the superficial political arguments to explain what the system, being spearheaded by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, actually would do.
So once again, health reform went nowhere and the dysfunctional American health care system that rewards insurance companies, big pharma and other corporate manipulators continued to grab the lucrative health care dollars.
Obamacare thankfully came along in the late 2000s to help millions more Americans at least get health coverage. But, the medical establishment and its lackies in Congress killed the public option that could have insured millions more, and the insurance and medical profiteers kept their noses in the program, ensuring that we'd continue having, by far, the most expensive health system in the world — but without the best results.
Despite the big dent in uninsured numbers, millions are still not covered, and new figures show the uninsured are increasing because Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress did enough damage to hobble the Affordable Care Act. And, although the ACA promotes efficiencies to weed out unnecessary medical procedures, the cost of American health care continues to rise faster than inflation.
Those facts convinced many Americans that health-care-for-all, a single-payer system that covers everyone from birth to death, was an idea whose time has come. Democratic presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and dozens of public service health care organizations began promoting "Medicare for All," a plan to make the government-run program for senior citizens available to everyone.
Enter the 2019 version of Harry and Louise.
The "Partnership for America's Health Care Future" was formed by — guess who? — a consortium of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. the nation's major health insurance companies, the association of private hospitals and the American Medical Association, all of which profit immensely from the current broken system. The goal, of course, just like Harry and Louise, is to defeat Medicare for All and even less ambitious plans, no matter the costs.
To head off any further health care reform, this consortium that's more interested in keeping profits than alleviating the heartbreak so many Americans suffer under the current system, needs to once again disabuse the public and the politicians from trying to alter the status quo.
"Whether it's called Medicare for All, Medicare buy-in or the public option, the results will be the same: Americans will be forced to pay more and wait longer for worse care," Lauren Crawford Shaver, the "Partnershp's" executive director proclaimed as she announced a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to defeat such "foolish" proposals.
She's apparently oblivious to the fact that Americans are forced to spend double what people in other countries do under the system she so fiercely defends. Plus, U.S. health care results are considerably inferior to outcomes in many of those other countries because of their single-payer systems.
But, alas, the "Partnership for America's Health Care Future" is achieving results, just like Harry and Louise did 25 years ago. Public opinion polls that only a few months ago showed a significant majority of Americans liked the single-payer system now show much softer support.
The most effective scare tactic has been to proclaim that a majority of American workers with health care provided by their employers would have to give it up in favor of an unproven system. Yes, tell Canada, Britain, Germany and the Scandinavian countries that a single-payer system is unproven.
Or that the cost would be an onerous burden, especially on the average working person.
That canard has been repeated endlessly in much of the media, leaving out the fact that while payroll taxes will have to increase, working people will save much more because there will be no more co-insurance payments, co-pays or deductibles.
And then, of course, there's the charge, mostly from Republicans politicians who benefit immensely from insurance and medical industry contributions, that this is nothing but "socialism" by a bunch of "far left" politicians. Funny, Harry Truman, who was anything but "far left," was the first advocate of a national health care plan way back in 1948.
Yet, the media pundits buy into this "far left" nonsense and, once again, focus on the superficial political chatter instead of explaining just how Medicare for All would actually work for the American people.
Some day, the U.S. will have to face up to the stark reality that our current health care system — yes, even Obamacare — can't endure.
Until then, we'll be whipsawed by the powers that have given us a system that's a total mess — money and greed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
