The year 2018 comes to an end at midnight tonight. It wasn't all that bad — saved by the bell in early November by voters who were unnerved by what had been happening since Jan. 1 and decided to change course.
Frankly, I didn't know how bad it was until I picked up the magazine "The Week" and read the story headlined: "The way we were in 2018."
The story was a compilation of polls conducted across the land during 2018 to gauge how we were feeling about ourselves. In a word, glum, said the magazine: 64 percent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, 62 percent are fearful about the future of democracy and 84 percent are convinced the country is greatly divided on basic values.
People did see some hope in the economy most of the year. Finally, wages started rising, unemployment kept dropping and the market kept rising. But then came Thanksgiving and the market's been in a free fall and economic indicators for next year are no longer their robust old selves.
Some 77 percent of Americans blame Washington politicians for the bad news and 75 percent have no confidence in the nation's leadership. Donald Trump gets blamed by 69 percent of the country for damaging the "dignity of the presidency."
And we're afraid of a lot of things, too: 42 percent of Americans are afraid of being a victim of a mass shooting, 57 percent of our teenagers worry about shootings taking place in their schools, and a full 64 percent fear that another world war will break out in the next 40 years.
While many U.S. citizens proclaim there's more tolerance among us these days, 73 percent think that anti-black racism is still widespread, while 33 percent see bias against whites. Forty-nine percent of Republicans think Democrats are ignorant while 54 percent of Democrats think the same of Republicans.
Meanwhile, Public Policy Polling had a question in one its polls: "Who's scarier: sharks or President Trump?" Forty-three percent picked the sharks, but 42 percent insisted it's Trump.
So it should be little wonder that most of us are looking for better poll results in 2019. At least, let's hope it's a little better than 2018.
Happy New Year!
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.