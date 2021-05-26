Plain Talk: Half a billion for a yacht? Time to get the rich to pay their share

In his column, Manjoo commented how amazed he is that few question these obscene concentrations of wealth, especially when millions of people in our society are forced to go without. Besides, it's clear that extreme wealth corrupts — it buys power, especially political power, and uses that power to perpetuate its winnings at the expense of the rest of us, ultimately corroding democracy, he added.

Yet it seems that many hold these multi-millionaires and billionaires in awe and believe that they have earned their riches, even if many of them have benefitted by manipulating the system, working to keep wages and unions at bay and getting friendly tax favors from elected politicians who have helped them along the way.

That’s been painfully evident as the friends of the super-rich coalesce to stymie President Joe Biden’s plans to get them and the nation’s big corporations to help pay for rebuilding America’s infrastructure.

Everyone — from the National Association of Manufacturers to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, from the Tax Foundation to influential conservative think tanks — is pulling out all stops to kill the Biden plan to restore the pre-Trump top income tax bracket to 39.6% and hike the corporate tax rate a few notches, from 21% to 28%, still lower than it was before the Trump give-away to the rich.