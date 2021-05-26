Plain Talk: Half a billion for a yacht? Time to get the rich to pay their share

One of America's multi-billionaires, Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, raised a few eyebrows earlier this month when Bloomberg News reported that he has purchased a 417-foot "superyacht" for around $500 million.
New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo noted that one might think that at that price the yacht would be outfitted with every conceivable luxury.
"Nope," he wrote, "it lacks a helipad, which couldn’t be accommodated because of the boat’s enormous sails. Bezos’ partner, Lauren Sanchez, is a helicopter pilot, so how would she get on and off the big boat? For the world’s richest man the answer is obvious — another boat. The Bezos superyacht will be accompanied by a smaller yacht — maybe call it Lil Yachty — whose primary function is as a place to land and park the helicopter."
Bezos is the poster child for the incredible disparity that exists between the rich and poor in this country and continues to widen with each passing year.
While millions of Americans lost their jobs, health insurance and struggled to feed their families during the pandemic, the nation's billionaires continued to get incredibly richer. Bezos' wealth, for instance, jumped from $113 billion to $178 billion this past year. Worldwide, it is estimated that billionaires' net worth went from $8.4 trillion to $13.9 trillion, a 54% increase.
In his column, Manjoo commented how amazed he is that few question these obscene concentrations of wealth, especially when millions of people in our society are forced to go without. Besides, it's clear that extreme wealth corrupts — it buys power, especially political power, and uses that power to perpetuate its winnings at the expense of the rest of us, ultimately corroding democracy, he added.
Yet it seems that many hold these multi-millionaires and billionaires in awe and believe that they have earned their riches, even if many of them have benefitted by manipulating the system, working to keep wages and unions at bay and getting friendly tax favors from elected politicians who have helped them along the way.
That’s been painfully evident as the friends of the super-rich coalesce to stymie President Joe Biden’s plans to get them and the nation’s big corporations to help pay for rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
Everyone — from the National Association of Manufacturers to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, from the Tax Foundation to influential conservative think tanks — is pulling out all stops to kill the Biden plan to restore the pre-Trump top income tax bracket to 39.6% and hike the corporate tax rate a few notches, from 21% to 28%, still lower than it was before the Trump give-away to the rich.
And as usual, they're fibbing about the plan, claiming that would raise capital gains and other taxes to levels not seen since the 1920s.
Actually, an analysis done for columnist David Leonhardt by a University of California-Berkeley economist shows that even if Biden's tax proposal passed, the total federal tax rate on the wealthy would remain significantly lower than it was in the '40s, '50s and '60s, and even somewhat lower than it was in the '90s.
The truth is that the rich once paid their fair share of taxes. That was when America was building a strong middle class and the gap between the rich and poor was significantly smaller. Many economists have pointed out that when the top tax bracket was 90%, the nation's corporate CEOs declined huge salaries and bonuses, passing on more of their company's profits to their workers. It was still at 70% for income over a million dollars as late as 1980 when Ronald Reagan's presidency dropped it to 50%; it now is 37%.
In 1965, for instance, the average CEO made 21 times the salary of the corporation's typical worker. In 2019 it is estimated to be 320 to one. They gladly take the multimillion dollar salaries because they pay relatively low taxes on all the money — a prime example of how tax policy fosters the income gap.
In a new study for the Economic Policy Institute, researchers Lawrence Mishel and Josh Bivens point out that while income for those at the top continues to grow by leaps and bounds, the typical worker, when pay is adjusted to inflation, is making less today than he or she was in the '80s.
That's why our vaunted middle class is a mere shadow of itself today.
The unfortunate truth is that while those at the top buy their yachts, the average working stiff has to scrimp and save to buy a 14-foot fishing boat these days.
Now don't tell me the elite shouldn't help pay a bigger share to fix our roads and bridges and help families afford day care for their kids.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
