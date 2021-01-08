Plain Talk: H. Jack Geiger made his mark on the world of medicine — after a start at the University of Wisconsin

Access Community Health here in Madison is one.

What really caught my attention, though, was a paragraph deep in the story that Jack Geiger, who came to study at the University of Wisconsin in 1941, had worked as a reporter at The Capital Times, covering the night police beat at the then-City Hall.

He was just 16 at the time. Because his brilliance allowed him to skip several grades in New York schools, he was able to gain admittance to the UW, actually before he turned 16. He had worked as a copy boy at a New York newspaper a year before and somehow was able to land the job at the paper to help him make ends meet.

Because Madison had a curfew for anyone under 18, he told the New York Times in an email before his death, “I am probably the only police reporter in history who had to get a special pass to be out at night.”

I searched the archives in 1941 to see if I could find anything he wrote, but it occurred to me that those were days when newspapers weren't generous handing out bylines, so probably most of the cop stories he wrote ran without his name.

But, I did find a feature story The Capital Times did on the wunderkind Jack Geiger.