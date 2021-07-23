 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Gun bill is more evidence that lawmakers have too much time on their hands
Rep. Shae Sortwell, seen here affixing a star to an unauthorized Christmas tree last winter, is the author of legislation to put more guns on the streets and in schools. 

This among the many news items out of the State Capitol this week that bolster my contention that all full-time legislators do in Madison year-round is sit around and dream up dumb ideas:

"MADISON — Republican lawmakers are introducing new legislation that would decrease restrictions on firearms in Wisconsin by lowering the age to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon to 18 and allowing permit holders to have guns in vehicles on school grounds.

"Both bills being circulated by Republican lawmakers for sponsorship in the state Legislature in recent weeks have been proposed before and likely will face hurdles under Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he supports the law as it's currently written.

"Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said in an interview the bill to lower the age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 21 to 18 follows a recent federal appeals court ruling that said prohibitions on selling handguns to Americans under 21 violates the Second Amendment.

"'Individuals who are old enough to legally own and possess a handgun are also old enough to obtain a concealed-carry permit, and it is our obligation as the state legislature to ensure equality before the law,' Sortwell wrote in a memo to colleagues seeking support for the legislation."

Evers has been trying for the first half of his first term to get legislators to pass a bare minimum of gun-safety laws — full background checks, for instance. Each attempt has been met with total disdain.

Sortwell's latest gambit isn't expected to go far with the governor either. The appeals court decision he mentions was a split decision that is being appealed, and the governor has added that in his opinion, what school grounds really need are fewer weapons, not more.

My longtime friend and colleague, the retired but still writing Bill Stokes, said it all with his blog post this week, in which he noted that the home planet is burning up and being flooded or poisoned to become generally unlivable, while vast numbers are refusing life-saving vaccinations. Others are calling an election illegal unless the reigning fool is elected. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the groundwater is being contaminated by cow manure, and another one-and-only bear hunt will send hounds to their death.

And more gun violence continues every single day.

So what do Wisconsin legislators do?

Why, propose ways to put more guns on our streets and in our schools, of course.

Still say we need these politicians in town to work their legislative magic?

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

