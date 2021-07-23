Plain Talk: Gun bill is more evidence that lawmakers have too much time on their hands

Evers has been trying for the first half of his first term to get legislators to pass a bare minimum of gun-safety laws — full background checks, for instance. Each attempt has been met with total disdain.

Sortwell's latest gambit isn't expected to go far with the governor either. The appeals court decision he mentions was a split decision that is being appealed, and the governor has added that in his opinion, what school grounds really need are fewer weapons, not more.

My longtime friend and colleague, the retired but still writing Bill Stokes, said it all with his blog post this week, in which he noted that the home planet is burning up and being flooded or poisoned to become generally unlivable, while vast numbers are refusing life-saving vaccinations. Others are calling an election illegal unless the reigning fool is elected. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the groundwater is being contaminated by cow manure, and another one-and-only bear hunt will send hounds to their death.

And more gun violence continues every single day.

So what do Wisconsin legislators do?

Why, propose ways to put more guns on our streets and in our schools, of course.

Still say we need these politicians in town to work their legislative magic?

