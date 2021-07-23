Plain Talk: Gun bill is more evidence that lawmakers have too much time on their hands

This among the many news items out of the State Capitol this week that bolster my contention that all full-time legislators do in Madison year-round is sit around and dream up dumb ideas:
"MADISON — Republican lawmakers are introducing new legislation that would decrease restrictions on firearms in Wisconsin by lowering the age to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon to 18 and allowing permit holders to have guns in vehicles on school grounds.
"Both bills being circulated by Republican lawmakers for sponsorship in the state Legislature in recent weeks have been proposed before and likely will face hurdles under Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he supports the law as it's currently written.
"Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said in an interview the bill to lower the age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 21 to 18 follows a recent federal appeals court ruling that said prohibitions on selling handguns to Americans under 21 violates the Second Amendment.
"'Individuals who are old enough to legally own and possess a handgun are also old enough to obtain a concealed-carry permit, and it is our obligation as the state legislature to ensure equality before the law,' Sortwell wrote in a memo to colleagues seeking support for the legislation."
Evers has been trying for the first half of his first term to get legislators to pass a bare minimum of gun-safety laws — full background checks, for instance. Each attempt has been met with total disdain.
Sortwell's latest gambit isn't expected to go far with the governor either. The appeals court decision he mentions was a split decision that is being appealed, and the governor has added that in his opinion, what school grounds really need are fewer weapons, not more.
My longtime friend and colleague, the retired but still writing Bill Stokes, said it all with his blog post this week, in which he noted that the home planet is burning up and being flooded or poisoned to become generally unlivable, while vast numbers are refusing life-saving vaccinations. Others are calling an election illegal unless the reigning fool is elected. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the groundwater is being contaminated by cow manure, and another one-and-only bear hunt will send hounds to their death.
And more gun violence continues every single day.
So what do Wisconsin legislators do?
Why, propose ways to put more guns on our streets and in our schools, of course.
Still say we need these politicians in town to work their legislative magic?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.