Like so many, I was transfixed with all the hoopla over last week's 50th anniversary of America's landing on the moon.
There were TV specials, a PBS documentary and the New York Times outdid itself with a special section that covered virtually every minute of that space flight that had America holding its breath for more than a week.
It also reminded me of the many contributions that this government project wound up contributing to America's businesses, consumers and the nation's economy.
Companies now produce and make profits from things like memory foam, space blankets, Dustbusters, freeze-dried foods, scratch-resistant glasses, cochlear hearing implants and up to 2,000 more byproducts that were either invented or created as part of the space program.
That's not been unusual throughout the country's history. Government has frequently been the catalyst that had the wherewithal — the people working together — to go places where private companies or individuals can't.
It's why I have to laugh when a letter writer lectures me that government has never created a job, or when a blowhard like Rush Limbaugh spouts, "With the exception of the military, I defy you to name one government program that has worked and alleviated the problem it was created to solve."
I know this might be too much to ask, but open a book, Rush, and do some research.
The obvious, of course, are the problems that government programs like Social Security and Medicare solved, lifting the elderly out of poverty and county-run old folks' homes and providing health care coverage they would otherwise not afford to have.
But, the sport of belittling government, which began with Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign, forgets how government has consistently worked as a partner with business and labor to better the lives of all Americans. That's been true since the claiming of the Northwest Territory after the Revolutionary War, which, coupled with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, provided land and resources for pioneer Americans to build and grow a new country.
Government pulled America out of the Great Depression of the 1930s, working to reform banking and creating jobs for the unemployed at a time when the country's future was dangerously bleak. The Interstate highway system that began in the 1950s under Dwight Eisenhower jump-started the auto and trucking industries and was, and still is, responsible for creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Government researchers helped develop the first polio vaccine. The nation's governmental health centers have made major breakthroughs that have helped doctors and hospitals fight disease and injuries. The National Institute of Health has funded university medical departments to find new cures. The Department of Agriculture has shared research on increasing crop yields and promoted conservation practices to prevent another Dust Bowl calamity.
All that is just for starters. One of the long forgotten, but among the most important government programs in the country's history, was the GI bill that, after World War II, was responsible for educating and assisting young former soldiers to begin a new life — a program that created the nation's formidable middle class.
There are those who've made political careers out of scapegoating government, and many Americans are convinced that government can do no good.
While there surely are examples of government bungling — our immigration crisis is one of them — the truth is government programs typically work for all Americans. We just celebrated one of them.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
