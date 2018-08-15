People are still scratching their heads over the absurdity of it all.
On one hand, just months before he's up for re-election Gov. Scott Walker earmarks $200 million to prop up the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchange in Wisconsin to stabilize a market that thanks to Republicans like him has experienced hefty premium increases.
On the other hand, the governor is a hundred percent behind Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel joining the lawsuit to have the entire Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional, even throwing out the provisions that require insurance companies to cover folks with pre-existing medical conditions.
It's one of several suits Schimel has joined, with Walker's blessings, brought by conservative states like Texas and Oklahoma. The anti-Obamacare suit was filed by Texas, while suits to cripple environmental regulations were filed by Oklahoma, mostly notably by its then attorney general, the disgraced Scott Pruitt.
It's been a favorite tactic of the right. Since it hasn't been able to kill environmental safeguards or the Affordable Care Act through legislative channels, it has turned to the courts to do its bidding. And Wisconsin's attorney general and governor are right there to help lead the charge.
Walker's health insurance maneuvering is the most perplexing. Along with Donald Trump, he has been a fierce opponent of the Affordable Care Act for reasons that are hard to understand. The ACA, after all, has successfully brought health coverage to millions of Americans who couldn't afford it, and the law required insurance companies to stop excluding people who may have once had cancer or a heart attack or some other health problem. It also allowed children to stay on their parents' health insurance until age 26 and set up a system to encourage efficiencies in the nation's overly convoluted health system.
Like Trump, Walker has worked to chip away at Obamacare to remove provisions to keep premiums down. In Walker's case, he refused to allow the state to expand Medicaid, a key part of the act's provisions to cover more Americans, particularly the poor.
Then at Trump's urging, the Republican-controlled Congress stuck a provision in its 2017 tax cuts that removed penalties on those who refused to buy health insurance under the ACA mandate, hampering the act further by making it OK for younger, healthier people to drop coverage, meaning that insurance companies would have to charge more to cover older and sicker policyholders.
Walker, being no dummy, can read the polls. He knows that health coverage will undoubtedly be a key issue in this fall's elections. Hence, his cynical about face to throw $200 million at the problem of rising premium costs that he helped cause in the first place. Rest assured cost control won't be a priority should he win re-election.
Meanwhile, the Schimel-aided suit that uses the tax bill's repeal of the penalty for not buying insurance as its cudgel maintains that Walker's $200 million makes the mandate to buy insurance unconstitutional along with the rest of the law. See what I mean about using the courts to do what Congress wouldn't do — repeal Obamacare?
Ordinarily, the U.S. Justice Department defends U.S. laws in such suits, but the Trump administration, of course, has joined Schimel and other attorneys general to argue that the law should be declared unconstitutional.
If that should happen, the Republicans will have succeeded in repealing Obamacare, something they've unsuccessfully vowed to do for more than eight years now — but there won't be any replacement, which they've always promised will be better than Obamacare.
Meanwhile, we'll return to the days when more than 50 million Americans went without health care coverage. Americans with pre-existing conditions couldn't buy coverage. Kids were kicked off their parents' policies either when they left school or at age 22 if they went on to college. Insurance companies made the decisions on what they would cover despite what an insured's doctor might declare was necessary.
As New York Times' columnist Paul Krugman insisted earlier this summer, we're seeing a clear signal of Republican priorities. GOP to Americans with health problems: Drop dead.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.