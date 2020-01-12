Plain Talk: GOP rule made Wisconsin a 'ho-hum state'

The old adage, "you get what you pay for" — aimed as a warning that doing things on the cheap doesn't always work out — applies to government as much as it does to individuals.

Any state, for example, can have extremely low taxes if its citizenry is willing to put up with inferior schools, bad transportation infrastructure and spotty services in everything from law enforcement to environmental protections.

Kansas found that out in spades a few years back when its governor, the far-right Sam Brownback, cut taxes so much that the state's school system imploded.

That's always been my gripe with the right wing of Wisconsin's Republican Party that, under Scott Walker, controlled the governor's office for eight years and still has command of the state Legislature for at least another two.

Their emphasis has never been on enacting programs and setting policy that could have helped the state be a national leader as it had been for most of the last century. Instead, it was always about the bottom line, reducing business taxes, cutting the pay of state workers and teachers, making the University of Wisconsin make do with less and pushing highway maintenance into the future.