Plain Talk: GOP ignores roots of gun violence

The senseless death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott this week was more than a wake-up call about the seriousness of the escalating gun violence that has hit the Madison area this summer.

The police, city and county leaders and community groups cried out that enough is enough and we simply must come together to stop it.

My east side alder, the 16th District's Mike Tierney, tried to assure constituents that police are doing everything they can to apprehend those responsible for indiscriminately shooting from cars and into occupied homes — 143 incidents so far this year and counting.

"I know the MPD is doing everything that can be done under state law ... and will continue to use every resource available under current state law," he assured his district's residents, who I'm sure have been bombarding him with questions and expressing their alarm.

But, then he continued, "there are barriers that stand in the way of our doing more."

"I hear people say we should simply add more officers to the department or that we need to get the guns off the street," he added. "However, Wisconsin law prohibits us from enacting and enforcing ordinances that would help prevent firearms from being obtained by criminals."