Plain Talk: GOP ignores roots of gun violence

The senseless death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott this week was more than a wake-up call about the seriousness of the escalating gun violence that has hit the Madison area this summer.
The police, city and county leaders and community groups cried out that enough is enough and we simply must come together to stop it.
My east side alder, the 16th District's Mike Tierney, tried to assure constituents that police are doing everything they can to apprehend those responsible for indiscriminately shooting from cars and into occupied homes — 143 incidents so far this year and counting.
"I know the MPD is doing everything that can be done under state law ... and will continue to use every resource available under current state law," he assured his district's residents, who I'm sure have been bombarding him with questions and expressing their alarm.
But, then he continued, "there are barriers that stand in the way of our doing more."
"I hear people say we should simply add more officers to the department or that we need to get the guns off the street," he added. "However, Wisconsin law prohibits us from enacting and enforcing ordinances that would help prevent firearms from being obtained by criminals."
"Incredibly, we cannot pass an ordinance making it illegal to leave a loaded, unsecured handgun in plain sight in an unlocked car," he pointed out.
Tierney's remarks exposed the elephant in the room. What we're witnessing today is in no small way the result of our society's unyielding gun culture.
In a recent Sunday State Journal guest column, retired Madison police captain Luis Yudice, who also served several years as the school district's safety and security director, explained how easy access to firearms has placed the U.S. in a unique position among the world's developed countries.
"No other country comes close to experiencing the level of gun violence we suffer in our communities," he wrote. "And, it impacts how we police. It impacts police training, and it affects police culture, as well."
Yes, he added, "the police need to own up to their faults and responsibilities, but they are not in control of legislative and public policy decisions that so often place them at odds with their communities."
Yet, we continue to allow the corrupt National Rifle Association to dictate gun policy, a policy that demands virtually every person have access to firearms with little restrictions on using or safeguarding them. During this pandemic, gun sales have soared once again, putting tens of thousands more weapons among the nation's citizenry. It's estimated that there are now 120 guns for every 100 U.S. citizens, all too many of them in the wrong hands. Should we have any wonder why this kind of culture has led to the militarization of our police departments?
Still, we refuse to deal with it. Political leaders like Wisconsin's Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos, who control the Legislature, are prime examples. They are quick to condemn violence and blame protesters, but refuse to address the root causes of what has long ailed America.
Instead, when asked last year to consider proposals to check the backgrounds of gun buyers and other safety measures, they came to the Capitol and mockingly adjourned in 30 seconds, refusing to even discuss the issue.
Then, they go home where they can once again refuse responsibility. And the violence continues.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
