Perhaps University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has learned a lesson.
He should have discovered by now that it doesn't pay to get in bed with a group of legislators who, despite their pious pronouncements to the contrary, are either on a mission to diminish higher education in the state or, more likely, don't have the savvy to understand what they're doing.
The Republicans on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, who hold a 12-4 majority because of arcane legislative rules, have been making a mockery of the state's political process as they go through the budget recommendations made by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If Evers likes it, throw it out. If there's something he doesn't like, put it in.
And then their equally brazen leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, have the unmitigated gall to contend that the governor doesn't want to work with them in fashioning a budget. What a bunch of double-talking charlatans.
The UW's Cross has spent the last several years playing footsie with these people, downplaying massive budget cuts to the system and insisting that the campuses can live with the cutbacks. The result has been turmoil at several of the campuses and the elimination of degrees, courses and jobs.
He learned this week that there's no way to deal with this group of ideologues. They'll pay lip service to keeping the University of Wisconsin among the nation's top universities, then stab you in the back at their first opportunity.
That's exactly what the Republicans on Joint Finance, led by its co-chairs Rep. John Nygren of Marinette and Sen. Alberta Darling of River Hills did this week in leading the committee to freeze university tuition for another two years, but declining to make up for the shortfall with increased state funds. Instead, they cut roughly in half the UW aid recommended by Evers.
"I feel like I've been kicked in the shins," said Cross following the committee's action. "We didn't even get inflation his request."
Cross had come to believe that Joint Finance was on board to cover inflation and the tuition freeze. Why he was double-crossed is anyone's guess, but you can bet that petty politics played a big role just as it has in the committee's actions on the budget during the past couple of weeks.
Sadly, the committee's cuts, if left to stand when the budget is finalized later this year, affect more than the UW. Left on the cutting room floor are millions to address the state's chronic nursing shortage caused by an inadequate number of nursing teachers, an initiative to help students get degrees more quickly and, of course, money for key faculty salary increases. All of which add up to a lower quality system.
Ironically, this group of politicians who'd rather play politics than actually look out for the state were among those who saw no problem in finding a minimum of $3 billion to an out-of-country corporation that has a history of not fulfilling promises it makes.
This was done under the pretense that the money would bring thousands of jobs to the state over the next 30 years or so.
Any of these financial whiz bangs have a clue exactly how much the University of Wisconsin adds to the state's economy in just one year?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
