Plain Talk: Good riddance to Trump and his time-wasting 'accomplishments'

A piece at year's end in the Washington Post said it all about Donald Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House.

He didn't get his wall, he didn't enact a promised massive infrastructure program, and he didn't repeal Obamacare.

But, he was able to repeal regulations on the amount of water that flows from shower heads and dishwashers, even if he did fail to remove the limits on the gallons per flush in toilets.

He had announced last summer that he was going to bring back consumer choice in home appliances and, of course, his Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette backed him up and announced in December that the administration’s rule changes “affirmed its commitment to reducing regulatory burdens and safeguarding consumer choice.”

Allowing manufacturers to produce shower heads and dishwashers that can deliver an endless supply of water was just one of the dozens of environmental rollbacks that, aside from packing the federal courts with right-wing judges, amounted to be his most significant accomplishment — if you can call anti-environment rules accomplishments for a world facing disastrous climate change.