Plain Talk: Good riddance to Trump and his time-wasting 'accomplishments'

A piece at year's end in the Washington Post said it all about Donald Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House.
He didn't get his wall, he didn't enact a promised massive infrastructure program, and he didn't repeal Obamacare.
But, he was able to repeal regulations on the amount of water that flows from shower heads and dishwashers, even if he did fail to remove the limits on the gallons per flush in toilets.
He had announced last summer that he was going to bring back consumer choice in home appliances and, of course, his Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette backed him up and announced in December that the administration’s rule changes “affirmed its commitment to reducing regulatory burdens and safeguarding consumer choice.”
Allowing manufacturers to produce shower heads and dishwashers that can deliver an endless supply of water was just one of the dozens of environmental rollbacks that, aside from packing the federal courts with right-wing judges, amounted to be his most significant accomplishment — if you can call anti-environment rules accomplishments for a world facing disastrous climate change.
The Post story pointed out that consumers were not clamoring for any of this, and manufacturers of shower heads and dishwashers found themselves in the unusual spot of mostly opposing the proposed changes, saying there was no need. Consumer and environmental advocacy groups objected, arguing the changes were costly and wasteful. Product testing firms cast doubt on their purported benefits.
But, that's the kind of governing this country has endured during the past four years. Trump insisted that no water comes out of shower heads these days, making it impossible for him to keep his hair "beautiful." Plus he claimed that new dishwashers are practically useless because they use so little water.
Trump believed that these regulations were all part of Barack Obama's climate change and conservation agenda, thus like so much of the former president's legacy, it had to be overturned, no matter what.
Truth is, though, that while the Obama administration did strengthen some conservation and environmental rules, they actually date back to the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.
Unless there's a coup during Wednesday's congressional acceptance of the Electoral College votes, we'll finally rid the country of this sort of nonsense.
The United States is facing incredible challenges and we shouldn't be wasting our time on building useless walls and opening the spigots on our shower heads and washing machines.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
