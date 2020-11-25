Plain Talk: Give thanks for the opportunity our country now has

2020 was also the year that tested our democracy like it hasn't been since the Civil War — whether the American experiment of a government of, by and for the people could endure an unprecedented assault on its institutions and the rule of law.

The question still remains whether it will survive this incredibly divided America. A president who attacked virtually every institution that must rely on the trust of its people — its military, its intelligence network, its judicial integrity, its free press — is now using his last act to insist that even our elections are a fraud. He spent four years dividing us; never once did he tried to bring people together, and now this full-blown attack on the bedrock of democracy — the vote.

As the Washington Post's editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt, put it: "One thing is sure: Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat is harming American democracy.