Plain Talk: Give thanks for the opportunity our country now has

Lots of folks have been wondering in emails and on social media what's to celebrate this Thanksgiving Day — except that it's a little closer to the end of this bummer of a year, 2020.
Yes, 2020 has been a truly unforgettable year. A once-in-a-century — we hope — pandemic has taken the lives of more than 250,000 Americans, more than 3,000 of them fellow Wisconsinites, all the while costing millions of jobs, forcing millions more into poverty, and bringing our favorite restaurants and gathering places to their knees.
Weddings and anniversary observances upended. No sharing a couple of beers with good friends at the neighborhood tavern. No real high school graduations or proms — robbing students, particularly high school and college seniors, of once-in-a-lifetime memories. No Brewers or Cubs games to attend. Not even Badger football game days to celebrate in person.
Virtually everything turned upside down, even tomorrow's traditional Norman Rockwell-inspired family dinners have been called off. We're doing ours by Zoom.
If that wasn't enough, the nation's perennial problem with racial justice erupted into protests as yet more unarmed Black people wound up being killed by white law enforcement officers, forcing Americans to face the unpleasant truth that we've still failed to come to grips with our historic race problems. So many of our fellow citizens are treated unequally because of our prejudices against those of a different skin color.
2020 was also the year that tested our democracy like it hasn't been since the Civil War — whether the American experiment of a government of, by and for the people could endure an unprecedented assault on its institutions and the rule of law.
The question still remains whether it will survive this incredibly divided America. A president who attacked virtually every institution that must rely on the trust of its people — its military, its intelligence network, its judicial integrity, its free press — is now using his last act to insist that even our elections are a fraud. He spent four years dividing us; never once did he tried to bring people together, and now this full-blown attack on the bedrock of democracy — the vote.
As the Washington Post's editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt, put it: "One thing is sure: Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat is harming American democracy.
"We assumed we voted, and whoever won the vote would become president. We assumed that, unlike in so many countries in the world, losing incumbents would gracefully give way, knowing that they — or their party — would have a chance another day," he added. "Trump has changed that. In the world he is shaping, election results are something you press partisan officials to overturn. Reality is what you say it is. Peaceful transfers of power are for chumps."
"In terms of democracy," added scholar Julie Norman. "Trump's posturing, though seen as toothless by many inside the Beltway, is widely embraced by many in his base, risking long lasting damage to many citizens' trust in the electoral system."
But, here's what we can still be thankful for: While Trump was able to con more than 70 million Americans into swallowing his divisiveness, his disdain for civility, and his putting his own interests above the interests of the United States — millions more Americans braved an out-of-control coronavirus that he had a hand in abetting, and false charges of a rigged election — and made certain he couldn't continue his pillage for another four years.
Oh, he did his best to continue torching democracy after the election, brazenly insisting that mysterious dark forces fraudulently fixed the outcome, but his lies were there for all to see. And shame on his Republican sycophants, like Wisconsin's own Sen. Ron Johnson, who went along with the charade.
We can be thankful that now the nation can get back to working on the challenges that face us. They've got nothing to do with supposedly partisan FBI agents or intelligence officials, nothing to do with building a useless wall, and nothing to do with demonizing those who have different opinions or ideas, branding them monsters, wackos and phonies.
No, now we can deal with global warming, which has everything to do with 2020's record fires, hurricanes and floods and has possibly enabled the spread of a novel coronavirus. We can get back to keeping our eye on the ball when it comes to what we're doing to the environment. We can resume relations with our allies because we need each other. We can start treating immigrants as human beings. We can work to expand health care.
And most of all, we can start acting like we care for each other and the future of our country.
For all this, we can be thankful.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
