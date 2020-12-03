Plain Talk: Give local businesses a boost this Christmas season

I belong to a Facebook group called "You know you are from New Glarus if…"
It's been a good way to keep in touch with the old hometown and many of the friends from days of yore, not to mention keeping up with what's trending in America's Little Switzerland.
A few days ago, Todd Klassy, a New Glarus photographer and the son of Larry Klassy, who was in high school with me all those many years ago, posted a comment on the Facebook page about Christmas shopping and the importance of helping local, independent merchants while doing so.
Here's what he wrote:
"If we are buying gifts for loved ones this Christmas let's try to remember to save some of our budget for the local businesses in and around New Glarus.
"It's easy. You can shop virtually at places like Brenda's Blumenladen and then call to place an order. You can have Swiss treats like Stollen from the New Glarus Bakery. You can buy a gift certificate to a restaurant like the Glarner Stube, New Glarus Hotel, or Kristi's. You can buy someone a membership to the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. You can buy your wife a day at the Touch of Relief Spa for her and a friend.
"There are hundreds and hundreds of options to purchase for your friends and family right in New Glarus. The difference is, when you buy a gift in New Glarus the money STAYS in New Glarus and that benefits everyone in the community. When you buy a gift from Amazon it benefits a multi-national conglomerate in California and goods that were probably made in China.
"Think locally. It's been a tough year for small local businesses. We should all chip in and help our friends and neighbors."
That sentiment applies to all villages and cities during this shopping season.
Here in Dane County, the Dane Buy Local organization spreads the message to spend your dollars with the hundreds of independent small businesses where, this year, it's more important than ever. It points out, like Todd Klassy has done in New Glarus, that spending with local merchants may just keep many of them alive through the coronavirus pandemic.
"We all win when you think local first," is its motto.
Not to mention that each dollar spent at home turns over three times as it's passed through the community, compared to the dollar spent with a chain that winds up in some corporate headquarters miles away.
You can find out more about independently local owners by going to danebuylocal.com.
Let's do all we can to give local businesses a boost this Christmas season.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
