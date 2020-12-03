 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Give local businesses a boost this Christmas season
Plain Talk: Give local businesses a boost this Christmas season

Local products on the shelves at Cow and Quince, in New Glarus, on Jan. 8, 2015. 

I belong to a Facebook group called "You know you are from New Glarus if…"

It's been a good way to keep in touch with the old hometown and many of the friends from days of yore, not to mention keeping up with what's trending in America's Little Switzerland.

A few days ago, Todd Klassy, a New Glarus photographer and the son of Larry Klassy, who was in high school with me all those many years ago, posted a comment on the Facebook page about Christmas shopping and the importance of helping local, independent merchants while doing so.

Here's what he wrote:

"If we are buying gifts for loved ones this Christmas let's try to remember to save some of our budget for the local businesses in and around New Glarus.

"It's easy. You can shop virtually at places like Brenda's Blumenladen and then call to place an order. You can have Swiss treats like Stollen from the New Glarus Bakery. You can buy a gift certificate to a restaurant like the Glarner Stube, New Glarus Hotel, or Kristi's. You can buy someone a membership to the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. You can buy your wife a day at the Touch of Relief Spa for her and a friend.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of options to purchase for your friends and family right in New Glarus. The difference is, when you buy a gift in New Glarus the money STAYS in New Glarus and that benefits everyone in the community. When you buy a gift from Amazon it benefits a multi-national conglomerate in California and goods that were probably made in China.

"Think locally. It's been a tough year for small local businesses. We should all chip in and help our friends and neighbors."

That sentiment applies to all villages and cities during this shopping season.

Here in Dane County, the Dane Buy Local organization spreads the message to spend your dollars with the hundreds of independent small businesses where, this year, it's more important than ever. It points out, like Todd Klassy has done in New Glarus, that spending with local merchants may just keep many of them alive through the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all win when you think local first," is its motto.

Not to mention that each dollar spent at home turns over three times as it's passed through the community, compared to the dollar spent with a chain that winds up in some corporate headquarters miles away.

You can find out more about independently local owners by going to danebuylocal.com.

Let's do all we can to give local businesses a boost this Christmas season.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

