Plain Talk: Give local businesses a boost this Christmas season

I belong to a Facebook group called "You know you are from New Glarus if…"

It's been a good way to keep in touch with the old hometown and many of the friends from days of yore, not to mention keeping up with what's trending in America's Little Switzerland.

A few days ago, Todd Klassy, a New Glarus photographer and the son of Larry Klassy, who was in high school with me all those many years ago, posted a comment on the Facebook page about Christmas shopping and the importance of helping local, independent merchants while doing so.

Here's what he wrote:

"If we are buying gifts for loved ones this Christmas let's try to remember to save some of our budget for the local businesses in and around New Glarus.

"It's easy. You can shop virtually at places like Brenda's Blumenladen and then call to place an order. You can have Swiss treats like Stollen from the New Glarus Bakery. You can buy a gift certificate to a restaurant like the Glarner Stube, New Glarus Hotel, or Kristi's. You can buy someone a membership to the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. You can buy your wife a day at the Touch of Relief Spa for her and a friend.