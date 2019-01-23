Whenever Donald Trump, the Republican Party, Trump's economic advisers and the right-wing media talk about the "successes" of this administration, they always point to the so-called "tax reform" act of November 2017 as one of the greatest pieces of legislation in American history.
When former House Speaker Paul Ryan retired at the beginning of this month, he declared that the tax "reform" that lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent was his biggest accomplishment as speaker, while he expressed remorse for being unable to get Social Security and Medicare "reformed" as well.
But the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan government agency that keeps track of how the federal budget is doing, isn't all that impressed.
Amidst all the back-patting by Trump and his compatriots, the CBO wasn't as cheery. It had predicted when the tax cuts were passed in 2017 that unless some changes were made the federal budget would be running a trillion-dollar per-year deficit by fiscal year 2022.
But the CBO was wrong by what looks like two full years, according to the Bloomberg News Service. They say the U.S. annual deficit will reach a trillion dollars by the end of fiscal year 2020.
U.S. spending rose by 32 percent in just this past fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2018. Trump's spending on the so-called immigration crisis alone helped cause that. It included wasting billions of dollars to send U.S. troops to the southwest border just before the November elections, a brazen political stunt. Now, of course, he has shut down the government because he wants to waste another $5.6 billion as a down payment on his wall, as if money is truly growing on trees.
And don't forget the $6 billion he decided to give farmers because his tariffs have been causing them financial harm.
We haven't heard much from those who scream "tax and spend liberals" every time Democrats propose spending some taxpayer money to help those who are down and out.
So while Trump is spending lavishly (remember that tax reform package also contained a huge Defense Department hike), the revenues, thanks to that tax cut for corporate America, increased barely 1 percent. The results show once again what a fraud the trickle-down theory really is. For at least four decades now GOP leaders have insisted that by giving tax cuts to the higher brackets, wealth will trickle down to the working folk. For four decades now those tax cuts have done nothing of the sort. The money has stayed right where the Republican economic gurus put it — in the hands of the wealthy.
Meanwhile, as the deficits grow — as they also did under Ronald Reagan and then George W. Bush —Republicans call for less spending, claiming the U.S. is facing bankruptcy. And who pays? Not those who received the huge tax cuts, but those who rely on government help to feed their kids or pay for health insurance or use government programs that address domestic problems.
Once again, Glenn Grothman, who the people of Wisconsin's Sixth Congressional District somehow saw fit to send back to Washington to represent them, provides the perfect example of that hypocrisy.
Less than two years ago, Grothman was a big backer of the $1.5 trillion tax cut. He said it was "good for the American people and encourages a strong economy," adding that "the tax cuts are targeted at the working middle class."
Unfortunately, most Americans aren't at all convinced that the tax cut engineered by congressional intellects like Grothman has helped them. The 2018 midterm elections provided a clue.
But our intrepid congressman sees none of that. He was one of only seven members of the House to vote earlier this month against a bill that guaranteed back pay to federal employees furloughed by the Trump-induced shutdown. He sees no need for workers who were sent home to be reimbursed for doing nothing.
Giving government workers back pay is "awfully generous," he opined.
"That's why we're $22 trillion in debt. These people around here can't say no to anything," he said of his congressional colleagues.
No, Glenn, that's not why we're $22 trillion in debt. We're $22 trillion in debt because blind politicians like you can't say no to cutting taxes for millionaires and billionaires.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.