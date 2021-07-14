Plain Talk: Get these full-time political hacks out of town before they do more damage

Just before the Republican-controlled Legislature sent its flawed budget to the governor, Democrats made one more attempt to expand Medicaid in the state, a move that would have brought $1.5 billion in federal money to Wisconsin.

But no Wisconsin Republican had changed his or her mind. It was more important to deny about 90,000 Wisconsin citizens health care coverage than accept federal funds that indirectly come from what these hard-headed politicians hate the most — Obamacare.

Now that these legislators have done their best to make sure Wisconsin doesn't do a thing to move the state forward and make it more fair for all its citizens, I would suggest they now get out of town before they cause any more damage.

Problem is, these politicians like to hang around, directing their bloated staffs to dream up frivolous legislation to keep their names before the folks back home at taxpayers' expense. Their legislative jobs are really part time, but they pay themselves as full-timers.