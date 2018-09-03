The time for all good Wisconsin progressives to come together is upon us.
The 17th annual Fighting Bob Fest, the political Chautauqua modeled after those spearheaded by the most famous progressive of all, "Fighting Bob" La Follette, will kick off Friday night, Sept. 14, at Madison's Barrymore Theatre. On hand will be a host of speakers and progressive "rabble-rousers" to fire up the crowd before this fall's mid-term elections.
Once again, Jim Hightower, the iconic radio commentator, nationally syndicated columnist and author of the acclaimed book "Even a Dead Fish Can Go With the Flow," will help keynote the event, which starts at 7 with a brief "concert" by the local chapter of the entertaining and colorful Raging Grannies.
Also on the agenda this year is Paula Bezark, a Parkland, Fla., High School alum who will talk about the nation's gun problem.
Co-sponsored by the Progressive Magazine, which was founded by Fighting Bob, and The Capital Times, whose founder was inspired by him, the Friday night fest will open with a talk by Cap Times' associate editor John Nichols on the importance of this fall's elections to the future of democracy.
Among others on the program are Karin Wolf of Madison CitiArts, comedian Will Durst, Progressive editor at large Ruth Conniff, Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera, Midwest Environmental Advocates' Kim Wright, and Planned Parenthood's Lauren Peterson.
Also scheduled to speak are candidates Sarah Godlewski, who is running for state treasurer; Madison state Rep. Chris Taylor; lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes; and Randy Bryce, who is vying for 1st District congressman.
The Friday night event will be followed by a Saturday picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brittingham Park on West Washington Avenue in Madison. Additional events are slated for Saturday in Milwaukee and La Crosse.
The first Bob Fest was held at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo back in 2002, the brainchild of local activists and the late Madison labor lawyer Ed Garvey.
It's been held in September of each year since, first in Baraboo and then in Madison at the Dane County Coliseum and Breese Stevens Field. For the past two years the annual event has kicked off at the Barrymore and has been carrying the message to other parts of the state.
Hope to see you there.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
