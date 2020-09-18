Plain Talk: From climate change to COVID-19, Trump creates an alternate reality

There was a little factoid that showed up earlier this week when Donald Trump was in California denying that climate has anything to do with the historic and deadly forest fires there, and insisting that poor management by Democratic governors is what's really the cause.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pointed out that roughly 58% of his state's forests are controlled by the federal government, while the state owns 3%.
So maybe during the past 44 months, Trump's Department of Agriculture and its secretary, Sonny Perdue, should have been out there raking up the leaves from the forests' floors instead of bloviating that the state needed to do a better job.
But, as we've all come to learn, facts have nothing to do with what this president says, like insisting while on the visit that climate scientists don't really know what they're talking about.
"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," he told California's secretary of natural resources.
If he's talking about winter being around the corner, yes, it will get cooler, even in California. But, if he's talking about rising global temperatures, his wait could be a very long time, if even then, according to virtually every scientist who studies the world's climate
But, The Donald takes his cues instead from those exceptionally learned scientists, Rush Limbaugh, he of presidential medal fame, and Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
"In the hands of Democratic politicians, climate change is like systemic racism in the sky," Carlson told his audience this week. "You can't see it, but rest assured, it's everywhere, and it's deadly. And like systemic racism, it is your fault."
So while unimaginable fires ravage forests, houses and communities in the west, hurricanes build and stall in the south dumping rain measured in feet, tornadoes tear through cities in Iowa and temperatures drop 60 degrees in a day in Colorado — it will all go away, just like Trump's tutelage on the coronavirus has told us.
What's so maddening is that so many people actually believe this guy and buy what Limbaugh and the Fox News nutcases tell them.
According to a business story in the New York Times earlier this week, the right-wing conspiracy theorists have bought into this narrative big-time.
Another right-wing talk show host, Mark Levin, linked those who warn about climate change with racial justice demonstrators and contended climate change was being used as a cloak for more sinister intentions.
Others even suggested that calls for people to flee their homes as the fires spread were a ruse so left-wing anarchists could loot homes left vacant. And still others claimed that, on top of that, they were even setting the fires so they could rob the people blind.
As someone remarked recently, this, thanks to Donald Trump, is the kind of country we're living in today.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
