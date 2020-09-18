Plain Talk: From climate change to COVID-19, Trump creates an alternate reality

There was a little factoid that showed up earlier this week when Donald Trump was in California denying that climate has anything to do with the historic and deadly forest fires there, and insisting that poor management by Democratic governors is what's really the cause.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pointed out that roughly 58% of his state's forests are controlled by the federal government, while the state owns 3%.

So maybe during the past 44 months, Trump's Department of Agriculture and its secretary, Sonny Perdue, should have been out there raking up the leaves from the forests' floors instead of bloviating that the state needed to do a better job.

But, as we've all come to learn, facts have nothing to do with what this president says, like insisting while on the visit that climate scientists don't really know what they're talking about.

"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," he told California's secretary of natural resources.

If he's talking about winter being around the corner, yes, it will get cooler, even in California. But, if he's talking about rising global temperatures, his wait could be a very long time, if even then, according to virtually every scientist who studies the world's climate