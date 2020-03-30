Plain Talk: Fred Risser has always fought for the people of Wisconsin

It wasn't so much fun, though in 2011. Although he was in his mid-80s, he stood up to Scott Walker and his Republican colleagues in the Senate and helped lead a rebellion against Act 10, convinced that this was an unconscionable blow to organized workers that would leave a deep scar on what Wisconsin had always stood for.

He and his fellow Democrats lost in the end, but he was right. He once told an interviewer that of all the governors with whom he served, he respected and got along with them all, except one — Scott Walker — who he characterized as being only for himself, not the welfare of the state.

Fred has left his mark on state government. The University of Wisconsin has never had a better advocate. As a longtime member of the State Building Commission, he pushed for more modern university facilities, he championed office buildings in downtown Madison, and his successful 50-year fight against smoking in public places — the indoor Clean Air Act — has become legendary.