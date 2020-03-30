Plain Talk: Fred Risser has always fought for the people of Wisconsin

If I survive this coronavirus debacle and the loss of baseball for a few more weeks, come June I will observe my 58th anniversary with this newspaper.
During all that time, not to mention millions of gallons of water under the bridge, Fred Risser has been a fixture in the state Legislature, with six more years, to boot.
So this is a column I never dreamed I would write — Fred Risser retiring?
Yes, it's so. To everyone but his wife Nancy's surprise, Fred is ending a political career that began when Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House and a Republican named Walter Kohler was governor. Eleven presidents and 13 governors later, the man who served longer than any lawmaker in the nation's history won't be on the ballot this coming November.
Much has been written about Risser's career since his announcement on Thursday. Opinion editor Jessie Opoien's "Wedge Issues" podcast interview with him last year —republished after his announcement — captured the essence of this remarkable Madisonian perfectly.
Some have compared him to the late Bill Proxmire, the enigmatic Wisconsin Democratic U.S. senator who, like Risser, was able to win elections without spending fortunes. Fred's penchant for physical fitness — he biked for miles nearly every day and never rode an elevator in the state Capitol even at age 92 — was indeed Proxmire-like, but the similarities end there.
There has never been a more consistent voice for Wisconsin progressivism than Risser. The reason he consistently won elections to the state Assembly and then the state Senate was because he represented Madison ideals, a deep concern for the underdog, an insistence on fairness for working people, and a deep belief in the progressive principle that the people, not wealth and the power of privilege, should rule.
He comes from a long line of Wisconsin progressives. His dad, Fred E., was the last official Progressive Party member in the state Senate. His grandfather served as a progressive in the Assembly and his great-grandfather served as a Union Party member in both the Senate and Assembly. How could he not have become a champion of the people?
As he got older, there were those who believed that Fred was overstaying his welcome — that he should step down and let a fresh, younger and more vibrant voice take over in what had become a safe Democratic Senate seat.
But, if there was ever an advocate for the cause of senior citizens, Fred has been it in spades. He always said he still had lots to give and, besides, he enjoyed the job immensely.
It wasn't so much fun, though in 2011. Although he was in his mid-80s, he stood up to Scott Walker and his Republican colleagues in the Senate and helped lead a rebellion against Act 10, convinced that this was an unconscionable blow to organized workers that would leave a deep scar on what Wisconsin had always stood for.
He and his fellow Democrats lost in the end, but he was right. He once told an interviewer that of all the governors with whom he served, he respected and got along with them all, except one — Scott Walker — who he characterized as being only for himself, not the welfare of the state.
Fred has left his mark on state government. The University of Wisconsin has never had a better advocate. As a longtime member of the State Building Commission, he pushed for more modern university facilities, he championed office buildings in downtown Madison, and his successful 50-year fight against smoking in public places — the indoor Clean Air Act — has become legendary.
An ardent environmentalist, he fought the denigration of the Wisconsin Department of Resources, another Walker-led fiasco, and helped preserve the state's stewardship fund named for late governors Warren Knowles and Gaylord Nelson. He battled puppy mills, supported efforts to protect animals, authored legislation to ban wildlife killing contests, and pushed for more government openness. He was one of the first to proclaim the insanity of the Vietnam War and was an outspoken advocate for equality, including the right of gays to marry. Fred has always been there.
I first got to know Fred when I covered the Legislature in the 1960s. He had already become a political force. Through the years, I would always run into him and Nancy at public gatherings and events for nonprofit causes and community celebrations. They have been examples of what public service is about.
It's no wonder he's been elected for 64 years. He has stood for what's good about Wisconsin and its people.
Happy retirement —but we all know he'll stay in touch.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!