It doesn't seem possible, but it's been 25 years since David Couper retired as chief of the Madison Police Department.
For 21 years, Couper brought to Madison a whole new philosophy on how policing ought to be done in a rapidly changing world.
During his first year in Madison, 1972, when he actually was at the front of peace marches to protest the war in Vietnam rather than having officers hit the marchers over the head with billy clubs, he was, to put it mildly, controversial — especially among the older members of the police force and conservatives in the city who accused him of coddling criminals.
But Couper's leadership, which clearly calmed the city while women, minorities and gays were hired to diversify what had traditionally been an all-white male force, soon won over the city — and the police department itself. His views on how a modern-day police department ought to work and interact with its citizens came to be studied by police departments around the country.
He was 55 in 1993 when he left the department, too young to really retire. So the Marine Corps vet and police force leader took on a new path, graduating from a seminary and becoming an ordained Episcopal priest.
At the same time, he has shared his views on policing, wrote widely acclaimed books about his law enforcement philosophy and weighed in on some of the more recent policing controversies, especially the nationwide problems of police interaction with African-American males.
As part of that he has been authoring a blog followed by 3,000 readers called Improving Police. You can get there by clicking here.
What you will find there today, though, is a surprising post by Couper saying, "So Long, Farewell!" to his readers.
He's 80 now, he explains, still living in rural Blue Mounds with his wife Sabine, who is battling multiple myeloma, the nasty cancer that has wiped out her kidneys, forcing her to undergo home dialysis. Although he has had health problems himself and some family tragedies, he's still serves as a church pastor.
Nevertheless, he's decided he needs to give up the blog. He notes that he has been in and out of policing for the past 60 years.
"I now have to accept that the reformation I hoped to see among our nation's police will likely occur (if it ever will) only after my departure," he sadly reports.
Oh, he's not going away.
"I now intend to focus on a less-developed part of my life — poetry," he writes, adding that he will continue serving as a church pastor ("as long as I'm physically able and I have my bishop's permission," he writes).
"I want to deeply thank all of you who have walked with me so far on my journey, who have followed the blog, challenge me, and continue to work, either as a police officer or community activist, to improve our nation's police," he concludes.
I was The Capital Times' city editor when Couper got the job. His willingness to try new ideas, engage with the people and bolster the image of a cop being a friend, not someone to be feared, was an inspiration to all of Madison.
Glad to say that he still is.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
