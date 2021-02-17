Plain Talk: For Glenn Grothman, the 'Marxists' — not QAnon — are the problem

And now, he continued, "I think, she's gonna be a very enjoyable person. I've had a a chance to meet with her now and look forward to working with her."

Alas, the former Wisconsin legislator didn't stop there. She's no worse than the "huge number" of members of Congress who affiliate themselves with organizations founded by Marxists, he charged.

He went on to claim that millions of people have died during the Russian Revolution, in Communist China, in Ukraine, Cambodia and God knows where else, yet many members of Congress still support Marxists.

Bayatpour tried to point out that there's a difference between believing in different political philosophies and conspiracy theories, but Grothman would have nothing of it, contending that the Marxists, who he didn't identify, are a bigger problem than Taylor Greene.

Grothman wasn't alone among Wisconsin Republicans in the House, of course, who voted against impeaching Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but sided with keeping the Georgia congresswoman on the education committee. The four other GOP congressmen from Wisconsin did so, too.