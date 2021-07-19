Plain Talk: For Catholic craziness, look no further than Dane County

The rightward drift of the historically moderate Madison Diocese that began with Hying's predecessor, the late Robert Morlino, has fractured relationships throughout the Diocese. Nowhere are the feelings more bruised than at St. Maria Goretti on the city's Southwest Side. When its longtime idolized pastor, Monsignor Michael Burke — who also served as the chaplain for Barry Alvarez's UW football teams — fell victim to a prolonged illness, some saw the Diocesan hierarchy using that as an excuse to push him out and replace him with a Morlino acolyte. He died shortly thereafter.

Others counter that all this is politics as usual in the multifaceted church, but one of the several who contacted me and asked not to use his name for fear of receiving harassing phone calls said his chagrin isn't political.

"My concern is about the simple human decency that priests ought to demonstrate," he said.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

