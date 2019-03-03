All the griping we no-longer-so-spry Badger football fans did the past several months may finally be paying off.
Word is that the Athletic Department has asked the State Building Commission for the OK to spend funds to install railings to help football fans navigate Camp Randall's steep and uneven steps, which have been a sore spot for many older folks for years.
Justin Doherty, the senior associate athletic director, confirmed that the department is seeking approval for the railings, but added that he's not free to talk about any specifics at this point. In other words, he's not about to declare it a done deal just yet.
But Tia Torhorst, the assistant deputy secretary at the state Department of Administration, said it's all but a fait accompli. Installation of the railings, because it's considered a small project, doesn't need the commission's approval. She said the Athletic Department's request indicated the railings would be installed by August of this year, in time for the 2019 football season.
The lack of railings has been an issue for elderly Badger fans undoubtedly for decades. Retired State Journal columnist George Hesselberg emailed to tell me he's written about access problems at Camp Randall dating back to 1986 and it was frequently a hassle to get a sympathetic response from the UW. (The UW did respond quickly, though, when he wrote that a row reserved for handicapped people in wheelchairs required them to stand if they were to see the game.)
Thanks, this time, to the hundreds of fans who responded to a couple of recent columns I wrote about the lack of railings, someone in the Athletic Department finally took notice that they had a number of disgruntled football fans on their hands.
I told of watching in wonder from my seat in Row 63 elderly fans literally crawling on hands and knees to get to their seats and then, worse, struggling to get back down, often having to grab a friendly and forgiving fan on the aisle to prevent themselves from falling. Through emails, snail mail and phone calls the fans recounted their own experiences. Several told of having to give up their season tickets for fear of falling and still others ventilated their disgust with the Athletic Department's lack of response to their concerns.
So, I wondered, since the department had recently announced it was about to spend $77 million on improvements to Camp Randall and other facilities this coming year, might it not be in order to find a few bucks to make the place safe for the old-timers, many of whom are longtime season ticket-holders and loyal contributors?
The torrent of responses included those who were not only angry that their pleas through the years had gone unanswered, but felt that the only time UW Athletics spends any money is to extract more revenues — seldom, if ever, for the comfort of fans.
I wrote another column a few weeks later quoting a sampling of the people who responded. That in turn drew yet more comments, several describing how they had, indeed, fallen, some sustaining nagging injuries.
Their willingness to speak out appears to have been met with a response.
A bit of advice: Hold on tight to those railings!
