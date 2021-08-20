Plain Talk: Field of Dreams game one of the best ever

Madison's former mayor and lifelong baseball savant Paul Soglin was among the lucky fans who got to see the heralded Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox in person last week.
He calls it the best game he's seen in his life.
The longtime mayor who served three different stints running our city was joined by his longtime friend Bill Kessler, founder of Century 21 Realtors, and Steve Sperling, the brains behind the Barrymore Theater.
They stayed in a Platteville motel the night before the game — the closest place they could get accommodations — and drove the roughly 50 miles to Dyersville, Iowa, the next day. There they joined 7,832 other people able to secure tickets at the farm site where the 1989 titular baseball movie was filmed. Another 5.9 million people watched the game on Fox Sports, which claimed the number represented the most watched Major League Baseball game since 2005.
And, yes, the star of the movie, Kevin Costner, was there to commemorate the event.
But despite all the ceremony — complete with the Yanks and Sox players, led by Costner, emerging from the cornfield surrounding the park's outfield just as the players in the movie had done — the game was the absolute highlight, according to the mayor.
"Seven homers, a stolen base, line out double play, plenty of blown saves, pitchers throwing temper tantrums when umps checked their mitts, hats, and waist bands, semi-intentional walk,” Soglin told me in an email. “Only thing missing was a triple play and a hit by pitch and a bench clearing brawl."
"What a setting. What a game," Kessler, who has visited every Major League baseball park, commented on Facebook. "Go Kevin Costner. Go Tim Anderson (the White Sox shortstop who hit the two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.) Go White Sox. 9-8 over Yankees with a walk off after blowing a seemingly safe lead in the 9th. A top 10 all time game for me (out of over a thousand). For movie buffs and baseball fans alike, a very, very special night with an incredible finish to a fine game."
Sports Illustrated noted the incredible coincidence of White Sox Anderson's homer. According to an ESPN statistician, the shortstop's walk-off homer was the 15th against the Yankees in the team's history.
Who had the first? Shoeless Joe Jackson of the White Sox, who was the title character of the book that inspired Field of Dreams. Jackson was one of seven White Sox banned for life after the 1919 World Series that they supposedly threw after taking cash from gamblers. That team became forever known as the Black Sox.
Word has it that the game will be played in Dyersville again next year, featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. As a longtime and now, once again, suffering Cubs' fan, I ought to go.
Chances are it won't turn out to be the best game I've seen in my life.
That was back on Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland when the Cubs finally ended their 108-year championship drought.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.