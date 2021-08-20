Plain Talk: Field of Dreams game one of the best ever

"Seven homers, a stolen base, line out double play, plenty of blown saves, pitchers throwing temper tantrums when umps checked their mitts, hats, and waist bands, semi-intentional walk,” Soglin told me in an email. “Only thing missing was a triple play and a hit by pitch and a bench clearing brawl."

"What a setting. What a game," Kessler, who has visited every Major League baseball park, commented on Facebook. "Go Kevin Costner. Go Tim Anderson (the White Sox shortstop who hit the two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.) Go White Sox. 9-8 over Yankees with a walk off after blowing a seemingly safe lead in the 9th. A top 10 all time game for me (out of over a thousand). For movie buffs and baseball fans alike, a very, very special night with an incredible finish to a fine game."

Sports Illustrated noted the incredible coincidence of White Sox Anderson's homer. According to an ESPN statistician, the shortstop's walk-off homer was the 15th against the Yankees in the team's history.

Who had the first? Shoeless Joe Jackson of the White Sox, who was the title character of the book that inspired Field of Dreams. Jackson was one of seven White Sox banned for life after the 1919 World Series that they supposedly threw after taking cash from gamblers. That team became forever known as the Black Sox.