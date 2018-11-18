It started soon after Sept. 11, 2001, and got more pervasive after we sent troops into Afghanistan and then invaded Iraq.
Suddenly playing the national anthem before sporting events wasn't enough. Baseball added "God Bless America" to Sunday games and nearly every sport paraded military service members to receive the thanks and applause of fans.
Then Donald Trump, who famously avoided several chances to serve his country, decided to make Colin Kaepernick and other African-American players into disgusting villains for not showing proper respect to the flag, the country and, for good measure, the nation's veterans — even if by taking a knee they were exercising their American right to protest what they believed to be an injustice.
That became yet more red meat for Trump's base and, naturally, put yet more focus on the national anthem and military tributes at sporting events. Only despicable people would protest. Even Vice President Mike Pence got a role in the show. He and his wife contrived a scene at a Colts' game in Indianapolis by walking out when some players took a knee.
The result was even more faux patriotism. Trump's base stepped up their vilification of the African-American football players. And even more American military members were feted at baseball games. More than one solider or sailor expressed the irony of how sports fans, many of whom would never think of serving in the military themselves, seemed to feel they were doing their share by standing and clapping while the troops were introduced.
With all this flag-waving going on, I was surprised when I saw a headline on the Chicago Tribune's front page last weekend that read: "Cemetery proposal comes with subplots." It was a nice play on words, but the story, unfortunately, was quite sad and spoke volumes about faux patriots.
The Trib article reported on a meeting in one of Chicago's northwest suburbs about locating a military cemetery in nearby South Barrington, which sits a stone's throw off I-90.
More than 100 citizens showed up to protest the Veterans Administration's decision to locate the cemetery on 15 acres of vacant land in the city, population 4,800. The VA has been trying to open several new cemeteries around the country because, well, it's running out of space to bury the vets who served their country.
Somehow, though, it's easy to stand and clap for vets at a baseball game, but put a cemetery for them in your backyard — now that's a different story.
The opponents claimed everything from a drop in property values to the possibility of causing children trauma when a gun salute concludes a military graveside ceremony. There could be as many as three to five of them a day which, one resident complained, could be detrimental to wildlife on the vacant property. And, of course, the terrible traffic, which the VA said would amount to about five to 20 cars per funeral.
Couldn't the VA just move the cemetery elsewhere? several speakers at the meeting asked.
Now, it's common knowledge that northeast Illinois, especially the Chicago area, is overwhelmingly blue politically. So I figured South Barrington at least wasn't exhibiting a double standard.
No. I was wrong. The good folks in that Chicago suburb voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
