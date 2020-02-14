Plain Talk: Farewell to Bob Shane and 'Tom Dooley'

A fellow named Bob Shane died late last month.
Unless you're from an older generation, the name probably doesn't ring a bell. Shane was one of the original members of a hugely popular folk singing group of my era, "The Kingston Trio."
I was a senior in high school when the Trio recorded a sad song titled "Tom Dooley," that wound up selling 3 million records in the late 1950s.
"Hang down your head, Tom Dooley,
"Hang down your head and cry,
"Hang down your head, Tom Dooley,
"Poor boy you're bound to die."
Every kid in America knew all the words to that song and we'd sing it constantly. It was based on a true story about a Confederate Army vet who comes back to North Carolina after the war, gets involved in a love triangle and winds up killing the woman he's supposed to marry.
"Met her on a mountain, there I took her life.
"Met her on a mountain, stabbed her with my knife."
Legend has it that as Dooley was being carted to the gallows, he sat on top of his coffin, singing that song all the way.
Legend or not, the song propelled those original three — Shane, Dave Guard and Nick Reynolds — to the heights of musical stardom.
Vietnam-era folks will remember "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" from the early '60s, or "Greenback Dollar" or "MTA" (He will ride forever 'neath the streets of Boston), "Sloop John B," and "Scotch Soda."
"Tom Dooley" won the Grammy for the best country and western song of the year, even though it really wasn't a country and western song. The next year the Grammys added a folk music category to take care of that problem.
Shane was the last of that original trio to die. He was 85. For those who recall those original days, Shane was the guy with the distinguishable "whiskey baritone" voice.
In a lengthy obit last month, the New York Times remembered him as a singer who helped transform folk music from a dusty niche genre into a dominant brand of pop music.
The original Kingston Trio broke up several years ago, but there still is a group out there that has licensed its name.
So far, they haven't found their "Tom Dooley."
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
