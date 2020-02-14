Plain Talk: Farewell to Bob Shane and 'Tom Dooley'

Vietnam-era folks will remember "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" from the early '60s, or "Greenback Dollar" or "MTA" (He will ride forever 'neath the streets of Boston), "Sloop John B," and "Scotch Soda."

"Tom Dooley" won the Grammy for the best country and western song of the year, even though it really wasn't a country and western song. The next year the Grammys added a folk music category to take care of that problem.

Shane was the last of that original trio to die. He was 85. For those who recall those original days, Shane was the guy with the distinguishable "whiskey baritone" voice.

In a lengthy obit last month, the New York Times remembered him as a singer who helped transform folk music from a dusty niche genre into a dominant brand of pop music.

The original Kingston Trio broke up several years ago, but there still is a group out there that has licensed its name.

So far, they haven't found their "Tom Dooley."

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

