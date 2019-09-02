Working men and women will gather today to celebrate Labor Day, although it's not as happy as it's been in years past.
The South Central Federation of Labor's annual party will start at noon at the South Park Street Labor Temple featuring music, games and entertainment for the kids and the annual "Solidarity Roll Call" at 2 p.m., an inspiring interlude during which representatives of each union local proudly proclaim their membership.
It's always been a grand celebration. Supporting organizations set up booths to promote their causes, the beer and food tents are always crowded, and a gaggle of elected officials from city hall and county offices to the state Legislature show up to talk one-on-one with the union members. If you haven't been to one, you're missing a treat. The festivities run until 5:30 p.m.
These aren't the greatest times, as most everyone knows, for the labor movement. Here in Wisconsin, particularly among the public employee unions, these are trying times. In the U.S., union membership is now at about 10.5% of the working population, down from 20.1% 35 years ago and from 35% at the height of union membership in 1954.
Anti-union Wisconsin Republicans, infamous for aiding former Gov. Scott Walker in his assault on public employee unions, still control the Legislature. At the federal level, President Donald Trump has replaced one anti-union secretary of labor with yet another, perhaps even more opposed to the labor movement.
The growing gap between the haves and have-nots in American society is a direct result of all that.
Labor Day came into being to celebrate the unions' victories in achieving a 40-hour work week for most American workers. The first celebration was held in New York City in 1882 and by 1894 had grown into a national holiday.
During those early years, strong unions bargained with stubborn managements to not only win a 40-hour work week, but overtime pay for more than 40 hours of work, the minimum wage, safety procedures in the workplace, paid vacations, sick leave and employer-provided health insurance. The result was a burgeoning middle class unlike never seen in early America.
Unions became victims of their early success, because many provisions of their hard-won labor contracts were eventually written into state and federal law, and younger workers didn't see the need to join and pay dues like their parents and grandparents did.
Many economists see the decline of union membership and, consequently, clout, as a reason the average working person's wages and benefits have barely kept pace with inflation during the past two decades, while corporate management has flourished at their expense. There's now the top 1%, and then the rest.
Nevertheless, union solidarity marches on, even with its fewer numbers and roadblocks from unfriendly and corporate-tethered politicians.
You can see and feel it at the Labor Temple today, where hope for a brighter tomorrow for America's working people will be on display.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
